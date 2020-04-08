In the months leading up to the June 23 primary election, The State Journal will be asking a weekly question to each Frankfort City Commission and mayoral candidate.
City commissioner candidates have 200 words to respond and mayoral candidates have 300 words to respond.
This week’s question: Do you support the merger of city and county governments? Why or why not?
The following city commission candidates responded:
Kyle Thompson
I do not support a merger of city and county governments. However, I am in favor of eliminating redundant services in the name of saving money for all citizens of Frankfort and Franklin County.
For example, I would support a combining of parks departments in a newly branded “Parks and Arts” Department to focus on the healthy lifestyles of all families and children in our hometown. This would mean that the city and county would combine resources to assist in the maintenance and upkeep and improvement of all of our city and county parks. It would also be a starting point for a community arts department (there’s a whole group of kids that are underserved with arts and music needs) that could be a starting point to justify the creation of a new arts and entertainment center that could serve all of our people.
To justify such a center, both city and county governments have to buy into the needs of our community and be willing to invest their time, monies (i.e., taxes and tax incentive funding), and resources to make it happen. This would have to be a joint effort. In this sense, I am very pro-collaborative government cooperation between city and county governments.
Harry Carver
The concept of merged government for Frankfort and Franklin County is appealing for many reasons. Prospective residents and investors alike view us as one community, so we could act with one voice. There is the potential for more cost-effective delivery of services. We could better manage the future growth that we need to thrive.
I do not feel that politically we are quite ready for merger. If we have not laid the groundwork with a well thought out, reasoned approach that leads us to that point, an early vote on the issue will fail.
The board of commissioners and the fiscal court need to work together to maximize their revenues to provide for community needs in the most cost-effective way possible, looking at shared services for example.
I support working towards the merger of city and county governments. It is not something that will happen overnight (and shouldn't), but that should result from a process that brings folks together, allays fears and makes the best case to merge. We will succeed as a community only if we move forward together.
Tim Childers
Absolutely not. It was voted on years ago and the people said no. It shouldn’t be brought back up, but I think they should cooperate with each other hand and hand.
I want to expand the City Fruit idea and make a plant bank. I want all 55,000 tomato plants in the garden. All 65,000 apple trees in the garden. I think it would become a tourist attraction. The people have already spoken. I know we have term limits for the mayor, but they’re ridiculous.
The county judge is going to love me. Jailer is going to love me with the sawmills I want to build. I’m the solution candidate. I’m not going to let the board be bogged down with stupid stuff.
When I get these people in a debate, I’m going to leave them like wounded ducks. I have more ideas than all of them combined. I’ve got solutions for everything.
Anna Marie Rosen
Merging city and county governments has come up in past elections, and a ballot measure failed in 1988 and 2004. This issue has many implications, and therefore the voters should ultimately decide. However, the subject is still worthy of additional study.
Rather than a complete merger, specific services might be combined. Presently the county runs elections; the city runs ambulance services. The county runs the jail, though the majority of inmates come from the city. They jointly fund the animal shelter. And they cooperate on police and fire emergency calls based on proximity.
Other services should be studied for the economic benefits of streamlining service and reducing duplication of effort. The county manages Lakeview Park while the city manages all others. Why not merge the Parks and Recreation departments?
There are separate city and county solid waste management departments. Merging them could provide efficiencies of scale, possibly resulting in one clear set of recycling guidelines and a better negotiating position on a recycling contract. If this results in a higher percentage of recycling then we could see a reduction in landfill costs.
These and other areas need to be explored and hopefully could result in lower taxes for both city and county residents.
Diane Strong
I do support the combining of city and county governments.
The boundaries of our city and county were created long ago for reasons that no longer apply and currently are a visible mish-mash. The reasons are no longer applicable as well.
Consolidation has worked beautifully for several places such as Kansas City, Kansas, and Nashville, Tennessee, as well as Lexington (Fayette County) and Louisville (Jefferson County).
The idea is to save money and become more efficient by combining redundant services, reaping the benefits of a larger tax base and minimizing the multiple governing bodies into a single policy making body that can make larger impacts in less time. This leads to increased quality of services, lower taxes for property owners and a higher quality of life for everyone.
I am aware that consolidation is not a simple task, but following the steps taken by other successful cities will make it attainable. While initially the cost may increase the overall long-term effect will save money and lead us into a better future for all.
Brent Sweger
This invisible line that divides the city and county is one that you can only see on a map. If you drive down Georgetown Road, Versailles Road or Louisville Road, you can't tell where the city ends and the "county" begins. It's really an odd thing to see urban development (subdivisions and commercial) and it not be part of the city.
There are many examples of adjacent neighborhoods that fall on either side of the line. Therefore each receives different levels of services and different elected officials — pretty confusing. Parks, planning/zoning, garbage collection, roads, police and fire protection could be better coordinated and more efficient if they joined forces.
With all that said, although merger makes a lot of sense, it is a tough concept to sell to convince the public of the benefits. I was around when the battle took place many years back and merging governments was defeated.
I think it might be worth having a healthy debate on the topic, but unless there was strong support for merger, I would rather use my energy in building a better Frankfort (within the city limits) — focusing on downtown, improving our existing neighborhoods and creating quality infill development.
Candidates Shannon Griffith, Kelly May, Will Prible, Leesa Unger, Katrisha Waldridge and Eric Whisman did not respond to this week’s question.
