In the months leading up to the June 23 primary election, The State Journal will be asking a weekly question to each Frankfort City Commission and mayoral candidate.
City commission candidates have 200 words to respond and mayoral candidates have 300 words to respond.
This week’s question: How does your faith inform your politics, if at all?
The following city commission candidates responded:
Eric Whisman
My faith informs all of my actions. But there is a distinction in my “politics” where my Christian beliefs remain my own, and my decisions as commissioner are fair and impartial, based in research and reason.
I strive to serve all my community without bias, in a manner that does not improperly impart my beliefs to anyone of a different faith and I regularly question my actions to ensure that I am guided to best represent everyone equally and the greater good. I pray for guidance and wisdom in this role entrusted to me by my community, now as much as ever, and I find myself pausing throughout my day to pray for the safety of my community each time I hear a siren.
In times of question, I believe in my creator to guarantee my resolve, and when action and reason have been exhausted, faith is my remaining comfort. Let’s all have faith in these trying times, when the future is unknown and our actions seem small. We can have faith in our beliefs, our leaders and in one another when the world around is us actively changing from what we know. I have faith in us!
Harry Carver
Faith is very personal. In these difficult times, we need to be looking at ways to bring people together, regardless of their personal faith or religious preferences. We will succeed as a community only if we move forward together.
Anna Marie Rosen
I am the oldest of six children in a Catholic family. I attended church, Bible school and an all-girls Catholic high school. Since then, I rarely attend church, though I retain my Christian morals and ethics.
My husband is much the same except he was raised in the United Church of Christ. I completely respect people of all religions and for that matter people who are not religious.
Though it is not from the Bible, I believe in the phrase “God helps those who help them themselves,” which to me means that I am responsible for making the world a better place through my actions, not by praying for God to take care of it.
The other phrase I live by is from Matthew 7:12 – “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” I have been fortunate in life and feel I have an obligation to help other people, and our planet, through charitable giving and public service.
I hope that these are the motives of all people that are called to public service, and that whoever ends up serving on the city commission can be united in making Frankfort a better place to live and work.
Diane Strong
I have faith in Frankfort and the people of Frankfort, that is why I am running in the first place.
I believe in the power of individuals to create the change we want to see in our community. I also believe strongly in giving back to my community, that's why my entire salary as commissioner will be used directly on projects that make an immediate impact.
I'm running a totally green campaign, I won't have yard signs that end up in a landfill or any handouts. I'm depending on people who share this faith in Frankfort to spread the word about me and my campaign.
As far as religion goes, there are 4,200 religions in the world and I respect everyone's choice to follow any one of them or none at all. I will be working for everyone in Frankfort.
Kyle Thompson
First and foremost, I am a Christian. I am led in my daily life by the teachings of Jesus Christ. I fail daily in my efforts to be like him. But, that is my goal in all that I do. My politics are guided by my faith, in that I strongly believe that I should always do what best serves my fellow man.
However, there are many times that I believe politics and religion should not mix. Politicians should never use the pulpit as a place to campaign. Likewise, I do not believe churches should delve into the world of politics.That being said, if you are truly guided by your faith, your actions and politics will be molded into a life that reflects your core beliefs.
In many ways, your politics are indivisible from your religion because you are using the same principles that direct your decision making for every action in your life. In that way, my politics are strongly supported and informed by my faith.
Candidates Tim Childers, Shannon Griffith, Kelly May, Will Prible, Brent Sweger, Leesa Unger and Katrisha Waldridge did not respond to this week’s question.
