In the weeks leading up to the June 23 primary election, The State Journal is asking a weekly question to each Frankfort City Commission and mayoral candidate.
City commissioner candidates have 200 words to respond and mayoral candidates have 300 words to respond.
This week’s question: Should Frankfort stick with the city manager form of government or convert to a “strong mayor” form of government such as mayor-council? Why or why not?
The following city commission candidates responded:
Tim Childers
I think they should do away with the city manager run government. It would save $100,000 a year. A city manager told me many years ago that he was a part-time mayor. Frankfort needs a full-time mayor.
Anna Marie Rosen
Kentucky has three forms of city governance. In mayor-council form, direction is given to staff by the mayor. In commission form, a team of commissioners give direction to staff. Frankfort has the third form called city manager. In this form the mayor and city commissioners set strategic direction, but implementation is controlled by a city manager. Of comparable sized cities, 17 use mayor-council, one uses commission, and nine (including Frankfort) use city manager form.
City manager form is a good choice if used properly. While the mayor and commissioners can be swayed by concerns of how a decision might affect their reelection or fundraising chances, the city manager (Keith Parker) is not an elected position, and can act without political influence.
The problem we’ve had in Frankfort is the mayor and commissioners overstep their authority. They have gone around the city manager and tried to impose their will directly on city staff, or have made demands of the city manager without consensus from the whole commission. I think this is why past city managers have resigned.
A city manager needs to stand up to the mayor and individual commissioners and stay focused on Frankfort’s strategic plan. And individual commissioners need to understand the limits of their duties.
Diane Strong
I think a city manager form of city government works really well as long as the city manager is allowed to do his or her job without inappropriate interference from the city commissioners and the mayor.
When a city adopts a city manager form of government, the salary of the commissioners and mayor are greatly reduced in order to pay a professional manager.
With the expansion of responsibilities that go into running a city, having a hired individual who is a trained professional administrator leaves the commission to do its legislative and policymaking responsibilities.
Since the city manager is hired, not elected, it makes for a more stable, less political influence. It keeps the same person running operations through election after election without interruption (if you can keep them long enough).
The duties of the manager are too extensive to list in 200 words — from grant writing to capital improvement, to city services, to developing long-range plans. It is a very important position and can be highly beneficial to the city if allowed to be done properly.
As a city commissioner, I intend to support and trust the abilities of the city manager. After all, we did hire him and if there is something we do well here in Frankfort, it’s hire great people.
Kyle Thompson
I believe the city manager form of government has served Frankfort very well. The history of this form of government has a century-old legacy in the U.S. whereby local municipalities are run by an executive, much like a CEO of a corporation, and is used as a means to shield the decision-making of local government from a “political machine” running the city.
It works when the city manager is given trust and faith in his/her decision-making capacity in the daily operations of city government. This has not always been the case with our fair town. Frankfort is notorious for quickly running off very good city managers because of the actions of the city commission and namely the mayor.
For this form of government to work, the city manager must be given the direction to do his/her job, but then they must also be trusted, implicitly, to carry out those duties. My hope is that Mr. Parker will be given that direction and trust in the future from the city commission and the city can end up prospering from this cohesive relationship.
Leesa Unger
I believe that the city manager form of government is a good structure, but is it currently working for Frankfort? Our city manager is meant to run day-to-day operations and should be trusted by the city commission and mayor to do so. With the right people elected, our city will continue to grow in this form of government.
We have seen multiple instances in the past year of the commission overturning a decision that our city manager made with staff and appropriate boards. For example, the multiuse trails at Leslie Morris Park were approved by the parks board and city manager as well as partially funded by the city, then the commission voted to ban mountain bike usage on these trails, making our city appear to be unstable, creating negative press and that our city staff's word can't be trusted.
Maybe the role of city manager needs to be defined. For example, could the entire debacle of changing our insurance provider have been bypassed by a simple vote by the commission before the decision was made by Keith Parker and staff? I know that we currently have some amazing city staff and as one of your next city commissioners I promise that I will be able to work well with anyone because I am compassionate, respectful and excited about the future of my hometown.
Harry Carver
The city manager form of government serves Frankfort well when it works like it should. It tends to break down when the Board of Commissioners micro-manages and gets bogged down in details.
Ideally the mayor and commissioners should set the direction of the city with broad policy goals and rely on a professional, competent staff to provide them with options for carrying out these goals and then implementing them.
Having a professional administrator responsible for the day-to-day operations of city government makes sense for a city the size for Frankfort. The city manager structure is a bridge between commissions, providing the institutional knowledge and continuity that citizens expect from their government.
Candidates Shannon Griffith, Kelly May, Will Prible, Brent Sweger, Katrisha Waldridge and Eric Whisman did not respond to this week’s question.
