In the weeks leading up to the June 23 primary election, The State Journal is asking a weekly question to each Frankfort City Commission and mayoral candidate.
City commissioner candidates have 200 words to respond and mayoral candidates have 300 words to respond.
This week’s question: Were the mural guidelines passed by the city commission in 2019 necessary? Why or why not?
The following city commissioner candidates responded:
Anna Marie Rosen
The mural guidelines may not have been necessary. A building owner has First Amendment rights to free speech, as long as they don’t violate obscenity or hate speech laws, or city ordinances such as signage restrictions. However, I think the mural guidelines are a good thing for Frankfort in three ways.
First, City Planner Eric Cockley used a well-organized process to encourage citizen input for the new guidelines. Second, the guidelines have restrictions on painting materials or processes that might damage the base building material, usually brick. Third, they ban painting the front face of the buildings, thereby maintaining the historic continuity of important streetscapes, for example, St. Clair and Main streets. Yet the guidelines do not restrict artist expression by the artist and building owner.
The Franklin County Arts Council is responsible for the two most recent downtown murals. They did a call for entries, juried in the artists, helped the building owner select the design, went through the city approval process and paid the artists. In my opinion, the beauty of the murals on the sides of Bourbon on Main and Capital Cellars have made an appealing addition to Frankfort for residents and visitors to enjoy.
Diane Strong
The short answer: There absolutely needs to be guidelines for historic districts, and yes, I’m sure more detailed mural guidelines were probably necessary as public art is becoming more popular and prevalent.
This is an interesting question about a strange, strange time in Frankfort’s history. Before the 2019 mural guidelines were passed, there were already existing guidelines in place. There were also existing murals in the downtown area. Those existing guidelines were met when a mural of a Buddha was painted on the side of a building downtown. Before that mural was painted, there seemed to be no issues, so it begs the question: Was the problem with the mural or the subject of the mural?
In the end, after all the debate and uproar, the final guidelines are basically a more detailed version of the previously existing ones. The situation brought negative attention to Frankfort, making us look religiously intolerant and petty.
Ultimately, I think most everyone felt satisfied that their voices were heard and concerns were met. I will always remember that as an interesting introduction to Frankfort. Nonetheless, I have fallen head over heels in love with this place anyway. Cheers to our future and more public art!
Kyle Thompson
I believe in a small government. I believe government should be involved as little as possible in the daily lives of our citizens. However, there are times that the government should set acceptable standards to be followed regarding public displays.
These restrictions should be limited and should only prevent an abuse of the public trust with regard to ownership and use of buildings in our community. These restrictions should not prevent creativity and ingenuity for decoration and design, but should only be there to protect the neighboring property owners' value of their own buildings. These standards should not be based on religious or political beliefs but should focus on the prohibition of indecency and loss of value of real property.
So, I believe the mural guidelines were necessary. However, they should be used in a limited fashion within our city limits.
Harry Carver
While the first murals might have stirred things up, it did point out the need for some clarification and guidance for the installation of murals. After city staff did an admirable job of seeking public input and developing appropriate language, the ordinance adopted by the Board of Commissioners established guidelines for murals in the city’s historic districts. In the end we have reasonable guidelines with a helpful accompanying installation guide.
Perhaps one of the greater benefits was a healthy public discussion about art and what it means for our community. The Franklin County Arts Council (FrankArts), which had established the goal of making Frankfort the “Public Art Capital of Kentucky,” embarked on a national search for artists and their works that would enrich our community. We are seeing the results of their efforts with additional murals and new sculptures throughout downtown.
Successful cities are those with a vibrant arts scene; it is one of the many assets that make Frankfort special and will move us forward.
Tim Childers
I would definitely think we need them. Because if you don’t, you’re going to get a lot of ugly graffiti. (As for painting what you want on any building), that should be allowed because you’re getting into freedom of speech. You know Frankfort is great at censoring its citizens. If it's a painting, it’s a painting. It's an expression. There’s a difference between a painting and graffiti. We all know what it looks like.
Candidates Shannon Griffith, Kelly May, Will Prible, Brent Sweger, Leesa Unger, Katrisha Waldridge and Eric Whisman did not respond to this week’s question.
