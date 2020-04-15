In the weeks leading up to the June 23 primary election, The State Journal will ask a weekly question to each Frankfort City Commission and mayoral candidate.
City commissioner candidates have 200 words to respond and mayoral candidates have 300 words to respond.
This week’s question: What do you like and dislike about ongoing and planned improvements to the Second Street corridor funded by a federal TIGER grant?
The following city commission candidates responded:
Brent Sweger
There is a lot to like about the TIGER grant project on Second Street, starting with the people and the process.
Chuck Knowles was hired to lead the project for the city and is doing a good job. The city manager made a great call by hiring him so he can focus his efforts on such a large endeavor, rather than piling it on the workload of existing staff.
The process has relied on the expertise of a steering committee made up of different disciplines. It has also involved the public along the way. There have been several steps where the project team has shown the public ideas and options and asked for feedback. Many of the decisions were in part driven by public opinion.
Finally, this project will do a lot to help toward revitalization of this once important corridor. Upgrading the existing utilities, beautifying the streetscape and making it pedestrian friendly will all go toward increasing the value of the area. Improving the value of property in downtown and existing neighborhoods (all around town) is how our city and its people will build wealth and quality of life.
Kyle Thompson
The TIGER grant project began with an application in 2012. At the time, the Second Street corridor was one of the busiest traffic areas in the city from East Main across Capital Avenue to Second Street. Since that date, the Frankfort Plant Board has moved from downtown, Pic Pac has closed, there are talks of moving the men’s shelter, and there have been numerous other businesses that have come and gone from Second Street.
Unfortunately, the dynamics of the Second Street corridor have changed dramatically in the last eight years. We simply do not have the same needs that we had nearly a decade ago. Instead, we have had years of road construction, degraded landscaped areas in the downtown area and a denigration of the streets connecting to Capital Avenue all in the name of more “bike lanes” and “lower fuel emissions in our downtown area.”
Twelve million dollars of federal and local funding could have gone to so many other worthwhile projects that could have helped ALL of Frankfort. Instead, we will have more years of construction and now a possible change in traffic patterns with very little benefit to the populace of our great city. All this while our parks department is needing major funding for upgrades and maintenance to our areas most used by families and children.
Leesa Unger
I believe the transformation of the Second Street corridor will make a positive impact on our community. The plans will improve connections to the river, downtown, state Capitol and surrounding neighborhoods.
By focusing on pedestrian and bicycle accommodations our community will be encouraged to use the paths and in turn reduce greenhouse gases. The plan will also reduce stormwater runoff from entering the combined sewer system that overflows into the Kentucky River by using permeable pavers. This will improve water quality.
I appreciate that the design team incorporated so much public input and collaborated with Second Street School and Frankfort High School students to create themes for the design: Pride, Nature and History. We will see these themes through the implementation of benches, planters, trashcans, bike racks, landscaping and artwork along the corridor.
I am excited to see the next phase of the design process!
Harry Carver
The city successfully pursued the TIGER grant to bring an infusion of federal money to make long-overdue improvements to both Second and East Main streets.
Separation of sewers and stormwater, as well as reducing stormwater runoff, are critical issues on Second Street. The improvements to traffic flow, safer intersections for pedestrians and bike safety measures are things that have been discussed for a long time. These, as well as proposed streetscape improvements, will help make the area more attractive to private investment.
With the goal of Second Street becoming a vibrant corridor, I like what has been happening so far. Preliminary plans are promising, and as the project unfolds, I am excited and look forward to the eventual transformation of the area.
Tim Childers
I thank Mitch McConnell for getting us that $12 million, but if we could take it a street over, it would have a bigger impact.
My plans would be we get the old Paul Sawyier Library back from Kentucky State University and make that the new city hall. That would put the city hall right next to the courthouse and we’d have all of that right in one block. I think that would be a beautiful building for a new city hall. That would give the fire department more space.
I think Frankfort High deserves a new school. If I’m elected into office, I could further look into those plans. I think we need to bring all the championships back here. I’m more interested in hearing more from the community and what they want, the people it’s going to impact.
Anna Marie Rosen
In 2013 Frankfort’s Second Street corridor won participation in the “Greening America’s Capitals” program sponsored by the Environmental Protection Agency. The goal was to develop a vision and strategy for the Second Street corridor.
The result of community meetings was a plan for a distinctive, environmentally friendly area that incorporates innovative green infrastructure extending from the Singing Bridge to slightly beyond the Capital Avenue Bridge. Utilizing the reports guidance resulted in the TIGER grant award in 2018.
The TIGER grant design is for a portion of the full Second Street corridor and demonstrates many positive improvements for the neighborhood. It showcases the area's potential for economic development. I especially admire the efforts to include Second Street School children’s perspectives in the design.
The reduction of the number of traffic lanes welcomes use by bicycle riders and pedestrians. Incorporating historical references into the pavement and space for sculpture will be attractive to visitors and residents.
The most important aspects are the features that will not be noticeable. These are needed improvements to municipal water distribution and separating the rainwater and sewage systems.
I believe this project will achieve a striking area that will draw businesses, residents and visitors to appreciate our capital city.
Diane Strong
I am extremely excited about the improvement of the Second Street corridor being funded by the federal TIGER grant. The improvements will help to marry the downtown with South Frankfort in an aesthetically pleasing way.
I am especially excited about the incorporation of wider sidewalks, better bike lanes and trees. The addition of interpretive panels with historical information, artwork and streetscape plantings will offer a rich experience. Anytime you can make a road more pedestrian friendly it improves quality of life for all in the city. Beautiful scenery, plants and easy mobility does just that.
The restructuring of the lights and implementation of stop signs makes for slower but more efficient movement of traffic. This is ideal for drivers and pedestrians. I also like that there will be permeable paving to infiltrate stormwater.
Unfortunately, the grant and plans can’t do much for the empty buildings, storefronts or rundown properties along that section. I am hopeful that with the improvements to Second Street, investors will feel compelled to purchase and renovate some of those properties.
I look forward to seeing this project come to fruition. If only it could happen a little quicker.
Candidates Shannon Griffith, Kelly May, Will Prible, Katrisha Waldridge and Eric Whisman did not respond to this week’s question.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.