In the months leading up to the May 19 primary election, The State Journal will ask a weekly question to Frankfort City Commission and mayoral candidates.
City commissioner candidates have 200 words to respond and mayoral candidates have 300 words to respond.
This week’s question: What do you like and dislike about New Frankfort Development LLC's plan for Parcels B and C?
The following city commission candidates responded:
Harry Carver
The developer’s plan satisfies many of the recommendations laid out in the Downtown Master Plan, a plan created with a great deal of citizen participation over a period of months. From housing opportunities to a new YMCA to additional meeting space, the developer’s plan provides many of those things we are looking for to spark a new wave of downtown growth.
The addition of over 200 apartments will bring us the population that we need downtown to support needed businesses and local services. It also offers the necessary density that is so important if we are to significantly increase our tax base.
While there are still plenty of details to work through, I am excited and optimistic about this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for community growth that will ultimately benefit all of Frankfort and Franklin County.
Tim Childers
I don’t like it one bit. That area is supposed to be designated for the civic center. That civic center brought us in money. And now they’ve handed it to a Lexington development company.
I’m all about local people. If anybody should’ve gotten it, it should’ve been a local development company. But other than that, the City of Frankfort has architects, inspectors, everybody under the sun and we can’t build it ourselves? It should’ve never went to a development company in the first place. We should’ve done it in-house. For it to go to an out-of-city development company is another slap in the face. As a city, if we can’t build something, then what are we doing?
And it makes me very very angry that an area designated for a civic center they’re thinking about putting apartments on it. It makes me furious.
Shannon Griffith
“Magically, there’s $2.6 million of revenue to the city every single year that could be potential tax-generating for projects” the Kentucky Constitution that says it must be publicly owned AND for public use. $7.3 million lease for the next 30 years our city leaders must fight to change tax revenue disadvantage.
After further review, several complaints about the (Mayo Underwood Building) structure not complying with inspections to ensure safety of employees (per comments from State Journal articles posted on Facebook and reports indicating complaints of people stuck in the elevators). Lastly, CRM Companies is not BBB accredited.
Parcel B includes the Hotel (162 rooms), Retail (15,000 square feet), Residential(216 apartments), Parking garage increased to 300 and YMCA building 30,000 square feet with a $1.00 lease agreement. This project estimates $100 million investment by one bidder and one builder.
Parcel C will be used for a staging area to house equipment and awaits future development.
Will Prible
This redevelopment effort has potential to bring tremendous value to Frankfort — new jobs to the city, more amenities to downtown residents and visitors, improved walkability, an increase in tax revenue to the city and more.
An event center could serve as a great way to bring people back to the downtown area, specifically one designed as a mixed-use facility that provides space for indoor sports and with the capability to convert into a space for large-scale events such as commencement ceremonies, concerts, trade shows, etc.
The plans for Parcels B and C could bring exciting opportunities to Frankfort, and I am supportive of the plans except for the part regarding proposed residential space. There are several existing apartments and houses in the area just sitting idle, and I believe that investment in these properties should be made a priority first before creating new residential space.
I understand the importance of providing housing options as demand grows but hope to see a plan for renewing the vacant properties in this city before such structures fall into disrepair and become even more costly to fix.
Anna Marie Rosen
Plans for Parcels B and C look good to me. They incorporated many components from the Frankfort Master Plan. The proposed 216 housing units will breathe life into downtown Frankfort. The city can make those units more attractive and at the same time benefit all of Frankfort by helping fund a new YMCA, and improving recreation opportunities in River View and Leslie Morris parks. I have met with YMCA officers and their plans are well thought out.
The developers have plans to add retail space. If this is where people could buy a few groceries and other essentials, that would fill a void in downtown. But I am concerned about plans to add restaurants. We already have a wealth of restaurants in downtown Frankfort, and I hate to see competition move in.
I’m also curious about the housing units. There are plans for a large surface-level parking lot that is exposed to the elements. Tenants would be willing to pay higher rent for parking beneath the building. It would also free up space for an outdoor play area for young families with children.
Lastly, I hope the developers take a careful look at installing solar panels on the roofs. Solar costs have dropped significantly, and are probably cost-justified.
Diane Strong
First and foremost, I think Frankfort should be thankful a developer has committed to this project. I know some people are upset that he got the bid for only $1,000, but many cities offer similar parcels for free. What is more telling is that he didn't have any competition. Let's just be thankful we got this one.
The developer is agreeing to invest millions of his dollars into Frankfort, and that devotion comes with risk. He could have taken his investment dollars anywhere, but he chose Frankfort. That's a big deal.
That said, we need to make sure as a city and a community that we don't mess this up. This is a huge opportunity for Frankfort to shine and to show other investors that Frankfort is investor-friendly and ripe for the picking — something we've not done so well in the past. The city is aware of needed changes, this is an opportunity for it to show that it will act on them.
The investor was required to meet certain criteria and his plans show that he will do that. Most importantly it provides apartments and thus people who will help our downtown not just survive, but thrive.
Brent Sweger
I was working with a group of engaged citizens on a vision for this area several years ago. That effort led to city/county development of a Downtown Master Plan. Many of our ideas for Parcels B and C got incorporated into the master plan and it appears into the developer’s draft plans.
First and foremost the buildings must take an urban form — rather than suburban. This means multistory buildings that are placed near the sidewalk — like you normally might find in downtown. That may seem like a no-brainer, but our zoning code did not require this. I worked closely with city staff to develop a new urban zoning code that will be used on this property.
A mixture of land uses, with an emphasis on residential, is critical to make the area vibrant. The developer's draft shows over 200 units, which is positive. It shows another key component — a new Washington Street extension that will connect this property to downtown. A rebuilt YMCA will be a great addition too.
It is still early in the process, but I hope the detailed plans will bring great architectural design and public spaces for people to congregate and enjoy outside.
Leesa Unger
I like everything about New Frankfort Development LLC’s plan for downtown Frankfort!
The plan includes opening Washington Street between Broadway and Clinton, building a new Frankfort YMCA, 200-plus residential units, a new parking garage, and office and retail space.
As a resident of downtown Frankfort, my family spends our weekends perusing the farmers market, dining in local restaurants and enjoying outdoor spaces like River View Park and the Capitol lawn. Residents moving into the apartments on Parcel C would create an influx in traffic for these downtown amenities and help generate much-needed tax revenue for future developments.
As a city commissioner, I would recommend that the new YMCA be built before the developers raze the old building. The YMCA is important to the health and wellness of many and losing it for any amount of time would be devastating.
I would also encourage the developer to make energy efficiency a priority for building designs, both in building techniques and in potentially incorporating renewable energy sources into the buildings. The current YMCA appears to utilize solar panels and adding this to the plans for the new buildings is the type of forward-thinking development that I support for Frankfort.
City commission candidates Kelly May, Kyle Thompson, Katrisha Waldridge and Eric Whisman did not respond to this week’s question.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.