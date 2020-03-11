In the months leading up to the May 19 primary election, The State Journal will ask a weekly question of each Frankfort City Commission and mayoral candidate.
City commissioner candidates have 200 words to respond and mayoral candidates have 300 words to respond. Order of responses will be rotated.
This week’s question: What is your assessment of the Kentucky Capital Development Corp.?
The following city commission candidates responded:
Anna Marie Rosen
As an ordinary resident of Frankfort, I have not interacted with KCDC. So it is difficult for me to assess their performance. I have studied their website and like their mission statement, strategic plan and annual reports. But this information also raises questions.
For instance, despite a robust economy in general, last year the Frankfort unemployment rate went up and the number of people employed went down. Also, KCDC partners with several other organizations, and it is hard to determine who to give credit to.
Most troubling to me is that the president/CEO of KCDC, who is being paid to promote business in Frankfort, also was hired by the City of Harrodsburg and wrote their Economic Development Plan. Is that a conflict of interest?
I recommend that the City of Frankfort (and county) reach out to new businesses in Frankfort and survey satisfaction with the help they received from our government entities. Which part of our city government did they interact with – KCDC, Planning and Zoning, Architectural Review Board, etc.? How satisfied were they with those organizations? How might assistance be improved?
Evaluating the answers to these questions would help determine where our tax dollars are doing the most good, and how we may need to make changes.
(Editor's note: The State Journal asked KCDC President Terri Bradshaw about her involvement with the City of Harrodsburg. She said: “I was never the Harrodsburg Economic Development Director. I volunteered to help Harrodsburg, which is my hometown, write an economic development plan last spring. That was completed last spring.” Bradshaw said she was paid $5,000 for her work.)
Diane Strong
The Kentucky Capital Development Corp. (KCDC) is primarily focused on increasing employment opportunities, private sector capital investments and the local tax base and provides a wide array of confidential services and information to assist new, expanding and relocating American and international businesses.
I can’t list all the things KCDC has done for Frankfort in 200 words, but I can tell you this: They have done and still do what they aim to do and they do it exceptionally well ... even getting awards for six years straight.
Since KCDC’s founding, it’s been behind the successful relocation and expansion efforts for hundreds of industry locations/expansions and business projects, creating more than 5,000 jobs and realizing capital investments well over a half billion dollars.
For the past five years running our community has been ranked among the top in the nation for job creation and investment.
So, to answer the question, I think very highly of KCDC and feel they play a vital role in Frankfort's future.
Brent Sweger
Having an economic development organization is important to the economic health of our community. It’s also critical that the city and county government combine their efforts in this arena. Fortunately, KCDC is set up to play that role for Frankfort.
Decisions on how to improve the economic vitality should look primarily at improving our existing community and if growth is desired, doing it within. A focus on our downtown core and infill or redevelopment is where we will get the most economic gain.
When working with potential new industries or companies, there should be a careful analysis done that compares the realistic benefits that can be expected and what costs or liabilities we are taking on. We shouldn’t be giving away the farm, so to speak, with incentives to lure companies here in return for minimal tax revenue or job creation.
With the right focus, KCDC can be an important advocate for healthy economic growth that improves the vitality of our city.
Kyle Thompson
I believe that the concept of economic development has the potential to transform Frankfort/Franklin County unlike any other initiative that the community may undertake. However, I believe the current state of KCDC and economic development in our community has lacked a long term vision and cooperation across entities, including government and most importantly, the Frankfort City Commission and the Franklin County Fiscal Court.
There are lots of resources that are currently untapped and are available to help craft that vision of a prospering future Frankfort. But, sadly these resources have not been used or even explored thoroughly. We continue to operate as if our community’s best times happened over 30 years ago.
I would propose bringing all of these resources, including KCDC, together to develop￼ a short term and long term vision of what we want our community to be and then begin the action plans to get us to that brighter future through the retention and growth of existing businesses while also targeting appropriate new businesses that can help lead to higher paying jobs and the addition of residents into our community.
Harry Carver
Since its renaming at the start of the last decade, KCDC’s approach to economic development has become much broader than its previous narrow, traditional focus on industrial recruitment. KCDC’s more comprehensive approach recognizes that our success in attracting businesses — as well as retaining and growing those that are already here — is dependent on many things, including Frankfort’s quality of life.
From workforce development to downtown revitalization, KCDC works closely with sister entities (Chamber, DFI, Tourism, Commission), schools and of course, our local governments. While this may seem like a no-brainer, it was not always that way in the past.
If you look at the nearly 10% increase in the city’s revenue from the occupational tax over the last five years, we have been able to hold our own against losses in state employment with new jobs in the private sector. Projects that were tracked (because of incentives offered) over the same period spurred $288 million in investment and created over 600 jobs.
I think that we are seeing successes as KCDC works to market our community and not only attract new businesses, but grow existing ones.
Tim Childers
Yes, I like them. The governing bodies should use them. I support them.
Candidates Shannon Griffith, Kelly May, Will Prible, Leesa Unger, Katrisha Waldridge and Eric Whisman did not respond to this week’s question.
