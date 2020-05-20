In the weeks leading up to the June 23 primary election, The State Journal will ask a weekly question to each Frankfort City Commission and mayoral candidate.
City commissioner candidates have 200 words to respond and mayoral candidates have 300 words to respond.
This week’s question: Would you vote to rescind the Fairness Ordinance passed by the city commission in 2013? Why or why not?
The following city commission candidates responded:
Kelly May
I would not vote to rescind the Fairness Ordinance passed by the 2013 city commission. I want to focus on where we’re going and look towards the future, not dig up tired arguments.
To be honest, I believe it’s unfortunate that such an ordinance would even have to be put in place, but the truth of the matter is there are still people who believe it’s OK to restrict the basic civil liberties and rights of an individual because of the way someone was born.
I’ve never heard an argument that beats being a compassionate and accepting person. I believe that’s how we need to act and present ourselves as a community. I believe in equality and inclusion. Always have and always will.
Diane Strong
The Fairness Ordinance enacted August 2013 established the policy of the City of Frankfort for all individuals within the city to be free from discrimination in housing, employment, and public accommodation because of race, color, religion, national origin, familial status, age (40 and over), disability, sex, gender identity or sexual orientation.
No, I would not rescind.
To rescind this amendment would imply that it is no longer necessary or that we no longer care, both of which are untrue.
What’s sad is that we actually need an ordinance that assures we are all treated fairly; it should be a given. As Frankfortonians we should aspire to be a city that prides itself on diversity and our ability to thrive despite our differences.
I think my time as a city commissioner will be better spent focusing on the next seven years rather than picking away at parts of our past that actually make sense and we should be proud of. As commissioner I pledge to work with my fellow colleagues and citizens to move Frankfort forward swiftly and thoughtfully while being compassionate. It’s not about why we can’t; it’s about how we can.
I would like to personally thank everyone who helped me confirm that my gut response was the right response. This town and its people are amazing. We have so much to look forward to!
Brent Sweger
This is not even a question in my mind. There is no justifiable reason that any person should be discriminated against, specifically when it comes to housing or employment. I was supportive when the ordinance was passed in 2013 and will continue so in the future.
One key piece to making this work is the Human Rights Commission. This allows parties, either individuals or businesses, who are in dispute to have an opportunity for due process. Evidence can be shared from both sides and the commission then issues a final resolution.
Fortunately, in Frankfort, this dispute resolution process has not had to be invoked many times. I think this says something very positive about the people of our city.
Kyle Thompson
I would not vote to rescind the Fairness Ordinance. I would never vote to rescind or pass any ordinance that removes the rights of any citizen.
In 2013, I kept informed with the work of the Frankfort City Commission to pass the Fairness Ordinance and attended at least one public forum at the History Center. It was clear at that time that the will of the majority of the electorate was to pass this particular set of protections.
As an attorney, I question the use of some of these similarly worded ordinances in other jurisdictions to weaponize legal attacks against those with strongly held religious beliefs. The state Supreme Court ruling in the Hands on Originals case in Fayette County shows the legal hurdles that those claiming discrimination must meet to win a case against an individual that they claim wronged them.
However, that being said, I would never vote to withdraw the liberties of my fellow community members.
Leesa Unger
In 2013, I was extremely proud of the City of Frankfort for passing the Fairness Ordinance and there would be no way I would ever vote to rescind the policy. The policy ensures that all individuals within the city are free from discrimination. The Fairness Campaign is Kentucky’s LGBTQ advocacy organization. It was founded in 1991 in Louisville and now more than 20 cities and municipalities in Kentucky have passed their own Fairness Ordinances.
Core Values of the Fairness Campaign is as follows: We believe gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer people have the right to respect, dignity and full equality. We believe that dismantling racism is central to our work. We believe that all issues of oppression are linked and can only be addressed by working in coalition. We believe in nonviolent, grassroots organizing that empowers individuals and builds a social justice movement that creates lasting change.
I am in full support of everything that the Fairness Campaign stands for and if you want to help them continue to education the commonwealth, then you can do that by sending checks to: Fairness Campaign or Fairness Education Fund 2263 Frankfort Ave., Louisville, KY 40206 or online https://www.fairness.org/donate/
Harry Carver
No, I would not. The city commission made the right decision in 2013.
In order for our community to grow and thrive we need to be inclusive, attracting people with a quality of life and business environment that are second to none. In an economy largely built upon technology, entrepreneurs can start and grow their businesses in communities of their choosing. To be that place, we must capitalize on our many assets, celebrate new ideas and possibilities, and move forward together.
Tim Childers
I definitely would keep that in place. We’re all Americans. Every American needs to treat each other like the golden rule says: “Treat people like you’d want to be treated.”
Anna Marie Rosen
The Fairness Ordinance was passed by the Frankfort Board of Commissioners in August 2013. It is intended to encourage fair treatment in housing and employment regarding race, religion, national origin, familial status, age (over 40), disability, sex, gender identity or sexual orientation. I think where people struggled is with the last two categories that pertain to the LGBTQ community.
I would continue to support equal treatment for all of these categories, including LGBTQ people, in Frankfort. We were a leader in Kentucky when we approved this measure, and now 15 other Kentucky cities and municipalities have followed suit.
Whatever your personal moral beliefs, we can all recognize that our city is stronger when everyone feels secure that they will be hired or fired for their job performance, not who they love. Those workers will choose Frankfort for their homes when they can choose housing and public services without fear of someone disapproving of them and kicking them out.
I support the Fairness Ordinance as a means to strengthen the social fabric of our community. In fact, I am surprised that apparently this is still an issue in Frankfort seven years after passing.
Candidates Shannon Griffith, Will Prible, Katrisha Waldridge and Eric Whisman did not respond to this week’s question.
