The State Journal continues its question-and-answer series with Frankfort City Commission and mayoral candidates.
This week’s question: Would you be OK with the current city commission hiring a new city manager (yes or no)? In your opinion, how should the process for hiring a new city manager work?
Anna Marie Rosen
No, I would not be OK with the current city commission hiring a new city manager. This mayor and commission showed poor judgment and lack of transparency on several recent decisions, especially the firing of our previous city manager, Keith Parker.
Frankfort is right now in the process of voting for a new mayor and city commission. The new team should make this important decision, not the old team that is headed for the door.
The city manager is the only employee that the commission hires. The commission/mayor must work closely with the city manager to implement motions that the commission passes. The city manager must have a harmonious relationship with the commission to share timely information on how city operations are working.
I see the process of hiring a new city manager as updating the job description, posting employment ads in regional newspapers/websites and proceeding with a regional search. Conducting electronic interviews with the five most qualified candidates and then inviting three candidates to Frankfort for in-person interviews.
Selecting the right person is important for managing development of Parcels B and C. Equally important will be strong coordination with the Chamber, Tourism, DFI and KCDC as we infill business areas and utilize existing structures.
Diane Strong
I do not think it would be appropriate or responsible for the current board to hire the next city manager. It makes much more sense for the new board to decide whom they will work best with.
The next city manager should meet most if not all the requirements for city manager, however, I put much more weight on their ability to work well with the board and various city entities. I’m not afraid to take a risk on a candidate with less experience if they can bring big ambition, energy and ideas. Sadly, time and repeated disappointment can lower the output of the most qualified candidates.
The process should involve the new commission picking their top resume choices, then a series of interviews and ultimately a vote. I would be open to having various members of city boards sit in on, ask questions at and give feedback on the interviews.
As I’ve said before, I would consider rehiring Keith Parker if he is still available, but it would require the new board having intensive interviews with him and all ultimately agreeing on it; if not, I assume he would need to reapply and vetted against other candidates.
Kyle Thompson
I do not think the current city commission should hire a new city manager. I believe the current commission is tainted due to their unlawful termination of previous City Manager Keith Parker and the current inquiries into the actions to fire him from this position.
The process to hire a new city manager should involve an extensive search that should look for candidates who meet the specific qualifications for the position and allow for the best candidates to be researched and interviewed by the commission so that the city's best interests are protected.
This process should take much longer than the time that the sitting city commission has before the election of the new commission, which will be composed of at least three new members and likely will have different agendas and interests than the current commission.
Leesa Unger
There is likely not enough time for the city to hire a city manager before the next commission is elected, but it would be within the current commission’s power to do so. The hiring of a city manager should not be a rushed decision.
What they could spend their time working on is saving the Broadway Bridge since it is our last chance. The state owns this bridge, which is slated for demolition if nothing is done to rehabilitate it. This bridge is an important part of our local history and a key part in our downtown master plan.
Other projects to focus on include but are not limited to the TIF, securing the funds for Dolly Graham Park and keeping our homeless population safe and housed during this pandemic. Let the citizens vote for a new commission to bring fresh eyes to City Hall and they can handle hiring a new city manager in addition to these projects and more!
Katrisha Waldridge
No, it is not in the best interest of the city staff, residents or taxpayers.
Eric Whisman
Frankfort’s city manager is ultimately responsible to the elected officials to carry out our vision for our community. This person should be chosen by a thorough process that I believe benefits from much input.
We need to stop the divisive “us vs. them” argument and think about what is best for Frankfort and work together to select someone who will help lead our city in the future. As one vying for reelection, I look forward to providing critical continuity between the current and new commissions, so I see an opportunity.
I believe we have an occasion for current officials to begin a hiring process and aid in the selection of the city manager with the input of the next commission-elect. In this instance, very experienced officials can inform the mostly inexperienced commission and together select the best candidate to lead our city forward.
Frankfort has great potential, but it’s a terrible time for inexperienced leadership, and this position thus demands a competent, ethical and agreeable manager who will work for the elected officials for best results for Frankfort. I look forward to serving with this new manager and a new city commission to recover from this pandemic setback and continue to build a better Frankfort for everyone.
Harry Carver
No, the current city commission should allow the incoming commission to hire the new city manager.
Kelly May
I would prefer to see the incoming city commission play a role in selecting Frankfort’s next permanent city manager. That being said, it is the current commission's right to move forward and make that placement and I will work professionally with whoever assumes that role.
I think it’s important to remember that no matter the outcome of the election, the majority will be new members to the city commission and their opinion(s) on who they will be working with certainly matters in this decision.
If the current commission chooses to go ahead and hire our next city manager, perhaps the newly elected members could submit questions for the interview process. I would like to see the newly elected members participate as much as legally and ethically possible; although I’ll admit, I’m not sure to what extent that is possible.
I would like the process to be as open and transparent as possible. I believe there should be a certain level of experience and education/certification required to hold the role as city manager. I would hope anyone interested would be held to the highest standard of professionalism and would exemplify the core values of our community and be eager to facilitate the wishes and direction of the commission.
