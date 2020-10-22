The State Journal continues its question-and-answer series with Frankfort City Commission and mayoral candidates.
This week’s question: Would you be in favor of saving the Broadway Bridge even if you had to raise taxes to pay for it?
Residents interested in participating at a digital public meeting regarding the bridge's future can sign up at this link: https://transportation.ky.gov/Districtfive/pages/broadway-bridge-project.aspx
Kelly May
The master plan that the city has chosen to work off includes the Broadyway Bridge as part of its development; approximately 5,000 citizens participated in that discussion and overwhelmingly they supported “saving” this bridge. I also will support any measure to help secure the current structure's future in our community.
I do not believe we will need to increase taxes on our citizens to accomplish this goal. Recent estimates have shown that through state and federal assistance, the total cost of the project will be around $950,000. There is also the option to expand the proposed TIF (Tax Increment Financing) district to include this project so it becomes more approachable to the private investor or nonprofit.
Frankfort has had a troubled past at times balancing preservation and progress and has suffered many great structural losses as a result. If we want to connect our communities, engage with the riverfront, increase walk-ability and create more public space, we have to be willing to invest in these projects.
I do not think the discussion should be will we increase taxes to pay for these projects, but instead, how can we secure funding through grants and other government assistance to maximize our community’s investment?
Anna Marie Rosen
The Broadway Bridge, constructed with the pin-connected Baltimore Petit truss design, was built in 1910 and served Frankfort for 83 years. In 1982 it was added to the National Historic Register. When it closed to vehicular use in 1993 it had a 6000-pound maximum load.
No maintenance for 27 years has resulted in the current critical condition in the areas we can see while the underwater pier condition is unknown.
The fate of the bridge was set when the 1995 proposal for transfer and rehabilitation was not accepted by the city, allowing deterioration that has cascaded beyond a reasonable repair cost. The bridge is prominently featured in both Frankfort’s Downtown Master Plan (2018) and City of Frankfort & Franklin County Pedestrian & Bicycle Master Plan (2016). No government or private entity has come forward to promote the project.
Grant money could be obtained, from programs like the National Recreation and Park Association’s “Connecting Communities through Outdoor Play.” The question is which choice would result in the best recreational value for the community and where does it fall in spending priorities? The bridge option needs to be evaluated in the context of other projects proposed for integrating the Kentucky River into the community.
Diane Strong
I am definitely in favor of saving Broadway Bridge, but I don’t think raising taxes would be necessary.
Having the bridge open for pedestrian traffic would add tremendously to the connectivity of our city and it was part of our Downtown Master Plan. It could generate income through the private leasing for events as well.
It’s unfortunate that the city hasn’t made progress in securing the bridge. At this point, it will likely be impossible to save it.
If money could reverse the current demolition plans, then I think the funds could be raised through civic groups, preservation groups, private donations, corporate sponsors and matching grants. Buffalo Trace Bridge has a nice ring to it.
Kyle Thompson
I would not be in favor of saving the Broadway Bridge if it meant we had to raise taxes on the citizens of Frankfort. The city will face some of its hardest times over the next few quarters due to the economic impact of COVID and the resulting lack of occupational taxes that local governments will receive.
At this time, we cannot ask the populace to expect increased taxes for an amenity like this that is not crucial to the downtown revitalization efforts or that will have a direct impact on the growth of the city of Frankfort.
Leesa Unger
I am in favor of saving the Broadway Bridge and this can be done without raising taxes.
The state will give $500,000 to the city if it takes ownership of the bridge. The nonprofit Working Bridges, which was hired to explore how Frankfort can save the historic bridge, said that this money could be used to stabilize the structure. Then the process of fundraising and finding grant funds could take place.
In 1991, when the bridge closed to all traffic, I was 5 years old. Since then I have wondered why we let the bridge fall to disrepair and remain unable to be used by our citizens. I learned later in life that many shortfalls of our city start with the lack of vision by our elected officials and the poor relationship between city and state government.
As the active WalkBike Frankfort president, our group has been in support of looking at options to help save the bridge. The possibilities for this bridge to become a linear park would enhance our riverfront park, help connectivity for pedestrians, highlight our river and our downtown.
As your city commissioner I will do all that I can to save historic structures like the Broadway Bridge with little cost to our citizens.
Katrisha Waldridge
No, I would not support raising taxes to save the Broadway Bridge. If this community wanted to invest $2 million in projects, we should look into projects with a better return on investment, which could possibly be the Blanton’s Landing Boardwalk.
Before we spend $2 million on any project we need to wait and evaluate how this pandemic is going to hurt our cash reserve, so we don’t have to raise taxes for any reason. Our taxpayers are struggling and to recklessly continue spending money during this financial crisis could create severe impact to our citizens and local economy.
Eric Whisman
Conversion of the old Broadway Bridge was identified as one of our community’s top priorities in the Downtown Master Plan, meeting eight of its 10 guiding principles.
This spring, I engaged a nonprofit specializing in preservation of old bridges with the Franklin County Trust for Historic Preservation and WalkBike Frankfort to build a linear park as an amenity that will generate many opportunities. There are rumors about this project, but it can be made an attractive asset for our town for less than other alternatives.
We can realize this without increasing taxes by utilizing resources already available to us. One of several options is a public-private partnership that could benefit from adding the bridge to our TIF district and utilizing national and state tax credits that could pay for up to 40% of the costs. Matched with other federal grants as well as funding from KYTC, which offered $1 million in years past, can make the project possible.
Our community tasked the city commission to develop this project; I have been leading the charge to find a solution. I encourage everyone to voice your desire to preserve the bridge as an asset for our future. We've lost enough!
Learn more: https://transportation.ky.gov/Districtfive/pages/broadway-bridge-project.aspx
Harry Carver
No. While I believe we should fully explore all options to determine the feasibility, costs, potential partnerships and possible financing mechanisms to save the Broadway Bridge, I would not be in favor of raising taxes to do so.
