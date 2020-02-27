In the months leading up to the May 19 primary election, The State Journal will be asking a weekly question to each Frankfort City Commission and mayoral candidate.
City commissioner candidates have 200 words to respond and mayoral candidates have 300 words to respond.
This week’s question: Discuss an important issue for Frankfort that not enough people are talking about.
The following mayoral candidates responded:
Tommy Haynes
The investment in young people, particularly those between 15 and early 20s, is not discussed enough in Frankfort. This is the age group that requires more than physical infrastructure for constructive outlets and engagement.
We know that high quality education and a family friendly community are vital for attracting new residents and new businesses to our city, and we are investing in our schools and focusing on family recreational outlets that will make us more attractive in these areas. However, an emerging populace of savvy youth prepared to embark upon careers in various white or blue collar work paths is also an attractive quality.
We need to collectively encourage or invest in programs that provide internships, enhance critical thinking skills and provide resume and interviewing training to prepare our youth for jobs after graduation. Considering the global climate, graduates with general education courses and experience in teamwork, cross-cultural communication, problem solving, negotiations, and conflict resolution will fare better in the workplace.
Jason Keller
The sheer enormity of potential answers to this question is staggering and I will do my best to respond in 300 words. For decades our attention has been focused on issues that I often refer to as symptoms of a larger issue. We are screaming about the stain on the carpet, not about the fact the rest of the house is burning around us.
Today’s children are expected to live shorter lives on average than their parents due to eating habits and overall health. Meanwhile, our neighbors in downtown Frankfort and South Frankfort don’t have a grocery store to buy meals at without driving 15 minutes. Too many of us discount the effects of this problem because we aren’t examining the problem through the lens of the elderly, disabled, single parents and others adversely affected.
This is but a sample of an issue being overlooked each day while our elected leadership delays voting (making an actual decision) on so many more in hopes of moving tough decisions to someone else’s plate or to a time when there will be less focus. If anything I learned in the military is critical to my performance as your next mayor, it is the understanding that we must make decisions and move on to the next problem. Without that, our problems can and will continue to rise around us.
If you’re ready to "End the Era of Inaction" in our city, the choice is easy on May 19 and Nov. 3, vote Jason Keller for Mayor of Frankfort. Until then, it’s time to step into the arena. We must get our friends and family registered to vote. We must get them engaged in our community. And most of all, we must have civil discussions about problems and policy solutions.
Layne Wilkerson
The Frankfort economy is still too reliant on state government and not prepared to benefit from rapidly changing global and national trends. Don’t get me wrong, Frankfort is fortunate to be the state capital. This distinction has served us well over the years and protected our economy from deep recessions. But times have changed, and we need to as well. As mayor, I will make it a priority to diversify our local economy so that we are not so dependent on state government.
We need to focus on recruiting 21st Century industries and jobs, particularly remote workers, who have the choice to live anywhere. Frankfort’s quality of life and cost of living can be appealing to those coming from more expensive and busier areas of the country. Similarly, empty nesters and retirees can move and live anywhere. Attracting both these groups as residents, coupled with strong tourism, will help support our restaurants and shops.
City efforts toward these goals should include: competitive technology infrastructure, support for the school systems, and promoting our quality of life, walkability, arts and culture scene, outdoor activities and proximity to larger cities. Additionally, we need to ensure business permitting is easy and user friendly. As someone who has lived in a major city, and then decided to move back to Frankfort and start a business, I understand the mindset of those we seek to recruit. Tourism will continue to be an important way to diversify our economy too. (Another issue not widely discussed is our reliance on bourbon tourism and how we will be affected if/when bourbon is not booming).
As mayor, I intend for Frankfort to become the best place to live, work and visit in the state and will collaborate with our tourism and business development agencies to better diversify our economy.
Rodney Williams
The one issue challenging our community that we don’t talk about enough is the absence of population growth in Frankfort over the past 30 years and all of the consequences that result from this lack of growth. While many other communities throughout Central Kentucky and surrounding Frankfort have grown and thrived during that time frame, Kentucky’s Capital City has stagnated and even decreased in population during some of this period.
Some of these growing and thriving communities include Georgetown, Shelbyville, Nicholasville, Richmond and Danville. Yet none of these other communities host a land grant institution. None of these other communities have the Kentucky River running through the middle of their downtown core. And none of these other communities are the seat of our state government.
On the surface it's difficult to understand how Frankfort possesses all of these resources and supposed advantages yet can’t position itself to successfully compete for growing industries, commerce, and young families. A little more than a third of our population is either younger than 16 or older than 65 – outside of what most define as “working age adults.” Our community is blessed with an abundance of talented, educated, and caring people with vast experiences and ideas, yet we lag far behind all of these other communities in new business licenses and housing starts over the past several decades. Why do we suppose that is?
I believe that one of the ways we can change this current circumstance is by electing leaders that are willing to focus on competing for these jobs and families. I understand that not everyone wants to see significant population growth, but the fact is that if Frankfort remains stagnant the cost of our local government will continue to rise at a pace of almost 300% of inflation. Expanding our local tax base and experiencing significant wage growth should be goals that everyone can get behind.
Mayoral candidate Stewart Perkins did not respond to this week’s question.
