In the months leading up to the May 19 primary election, The State Journal will be asking a weekly question of each Frankfort City Commission and mayoral candidate.
City commissioner candidates have 200 words to respond and mayoral candidates have 300 words to respond. Order of responses will be rotated each week.
This week’s question: Do you support converting West Main Street to a two-way street? Please explain why or why not.
The following mayoral candidates responded:
Layne Wilkerson
Yes, it is a welcome change to the downtown traffic pattern and should ease navigation for locals and especially tourists. Further, two-way Main was recommended in the Downtown Master Plan and this seems like an easy item to check off the list.
There is a reason why so many other cities nationwide are converting one-way streets to two-way streets, including our neighbors in Louisville and Lexington. It slows traffic, improves vehicular circulation and helps tourists get around our downtown core. (Question for later: Whatever happened to the Wayfinding master plan of 2014?)
I understand the complications of one-way traffic on West Main and potential challenges converting to two-way traffic, having operated my business in the 200 block of West Main for five years. The city must stripe loading zones in strategic areas and stripe additional parking spaces on adjacent streets. I look forward to seeing the results of the city’s parking study currently underway, which will guide this effort. But minor inconveniences are far outweighed by the improved navigation and increased visibility of Main Street businesses.
Change can be difficult, but people and businesses will adjust quickly. If we never try anything different, we will never have any progress. Let's celebrate this small step in moving Frankfort forward.
Rodney Williams
I initially supported the idea of converting West Main Street to two-way traffic with a wait-and-see attitude as plans were developed and costs were identified. I initiated conversations with several people I respect within the community that have a wealth of knowledge and experience in engineering, traffic flow considerations, downtown core economic development, etc. I then reviewed the city’s conversion plans and the associated costs and talked to some of these same people again.
My conclusion is that I do not support the project. I just don’t see how the potential economic benefit to those three blocks from Ann Street to Wilkinson Street outweighs the proposed cost and the elimination of street delivery to the merchants there.
An alternative idea proposed by others calls for the city to lease the St. Clair parking garage, put the necessary capital into the property to create an entrance off of St. Clair Street, significantly improve the lighting throughout the garage, and provide public restrooms at street level within the parking garage. We can then have wayfinding signs on West Main Street and other places directing visitors to the garage. I believe this plan would do more to make West Main Street more navigable to tourists and other visitors and not take away parking spaces on the street for merchandise delivery needs.
As part of this discussion I ask our community to consider that some of Frankfort’s major tourist attractions within close proximity to West Main Street include the state Capitol, the Governor’s Mansion, the Kentucky History Center, Frankfort Cemetery, the Old State Capitol Building, The Grand Theatre and Liberty Hall.
Several hundred thousand people visit these sites each year. How many of them drive down West Main Street looking for other tourist and spending opportunities while they’re in town? What kind of impression does our community provide to these visitors? How do they compare us to other communities throughout Kentucky and other parts of the country?
Tommy Haynes
This is moot point since that decision has already been made by the appropriate body and is in the implementation phase. As mayor, I will uphold the decision of the city governing body. I am glad that the option taken by the city commission makes it easier to reverse this decision should it become necessary.
Candidates Jason Keller and Stewart Perkins did not respond to this week’s question.
