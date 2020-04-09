In the months leading up to the June 23 primary election, The State Journal is asking a weekly question to each Frankfort City Commission and mayoral candidate.
City commission candidates have 200 words to respond and mayoral candidates have 300 words to respond.
This week’s question: Do you support the merger of city and county governments? Why or why not?
The following mayoral candidates responded:
Rodney Williams
The most recent time this issue was on the ballot here in Franklin County, I believe in 2004, merged government was defeated by close to a 4 to 1 margin. Since then a lot of things have changed in the world, but not so much in Frankfort.
Specifically, median household income is stagnant at best over the past 15-plus years, population growth is non-existent, and the underfunding of the state’s public pension systems has steadily progressed from cautionary to near disastrous levels. Many of Frankfort’s citizens have been and/or will be directly impacted by what is done to overcome the public pension crisis.
I personally believe the escalating costs of the public pension systems will force many of Kentucky’s municipalities into either bankruptcy or merging with their county governments. I don’t predict that Frankfort will be forced to go that route, but the continued changes in the cost of the city’s workforce is a reality we have to consider.
Between fiscal years 2004 and 2020 the City of Frankfort’s pension contribution rates have increased 350% for non-hazardous employees and about 250% for hazardous employees. Think about that, and compare it to the rate of inflation over that same period of time. And those contribution rates will continue to rise rapidly in order to deal with the pension systems’ underfunded status.
Another consideration is that our city and county governments already collaborate on many services and projects provided to its citizens. A few of those services include planning and zoning, fire protection, parks and emergency management.
My approach to the role of Frankfort’s mayor is to continually lead conversations with the community about our future and be willing to change anything necessary in order to provide essential services to our citizens in the best way possible. There may come a time when voters decide that the best way to provide services they are willing to pay for is to merge our two governments. And I believe that a well-functioning government, responsive to its citizens’ needs, is a higher priority for Frankfort than simply maintaining the status quo.
Tommy Haynes
I do not support the merger of city and county governments at this time, but I think it’s time to look at the research of other cities and run data on our city/county so an informed decision can be analyzed and executed in the future.
The merger of Frankfort and Franklin County has been voted on at least twice without success. There would have to be an overwhelming change in the mindset of voters and the community for this to get off the ground.
Several Frankfort/Franklin County agencies currently work together under some type of agreement. They include parks and recreation, fire, shared dispatch services, planning and zoning, emergency management and the health department.
For Frankfort to consider this issue again will require a lot of study and cross examinations because of the many variables that directly impact our citizenry, both inside and outside the city limits. These variables include questions such as the equalization of services and the related costs/savings; tax equity via restructuring or some other method(s); and the projected sufficiency of the new tax base’s ability to uphold the standards that citizens of Frankfort and Franklin County have been used to receiving.
The new governance structure and the potential change to geo-political representation in electing the new structure also need to be considered.
Instead of merged government let's use a merger of the minds of our city and county officials to identify the POSITIVE CHANGES that enhance communication, shared cost efficiencies and FULL UTILIZATION of common resources such as KSU, Kentucky River, bourbon industry, tourism, small business development, city/county schools that can move us beyond the “status quo.”
Jason Keller
Yes, everything I’ve seen so far says that we are wasting the hard-earned tax dollars of so many citizens in the city and county. There’s simply no need for two bureaucracies to serve the population that we have.
The nonsensical lines that have been drawn to bring in one new development or another are shameful. Why? For one, they’ve blatantly left out pockets of houses at the behest of those who have funded campaigns to avoid paying taxes.
It’s time for us to move past this. Our schools are ranked in the 40s when compared to the other 50 state capitals. Our children deserve better and we have failed them time and time again. We need a unified system of government, a single strategy for growth and development, and to reduce duplication of effort.
It’ll never be the ideal situation for all; it never is. However, as we step into what most view as another economic recession and revenues plummet for our local governments for the second time in 15 years, no money should be getting wasted.
For those who benefit the most from this current situation, I’m calling on all of you to do what is right for the community, to stop funding candidates who have kept you a bit more wealthy over the best interests of your neighbors.
Stewart Perkins
I do not feel that the merger of the city and county is a good idea because of things allowed in one are prohibited in the other. Gun laws are different. Livestock in the city limits doesn’t seem to be a practical idea.
How will it affect taxpayers with the city and county taxes merging? I don’t think a person would benefit from this merger. If you take and merge the city with the county, they don’t want that because you can’t shoot a gun in the city limits and you can’t have cattle and grow animals and stuff. The farmers work hard to raise their families and they do use rifles to hunt deer. If you shoot a gun in the city limits, that’s illegal.
Layne Wilkerson
Yes, I would support the unification of city and county governments provided that the proposed merger agreement makes sense for both city and county residents. It seems that blending the two governments should eliminate duplication of services and sharpen our focus, which will be increasingly important in our rapidly changing world. We need a unified voice and presence to compete and grow.
The devil will be in the details of the proposed merger agreement, and my support will depend on the specifics. If the proposed plan improves services for citizens and businesses, eliminates waste and saves taxpayer money, then why not?
Both governments, and their officials, will have to compromise on certain aspects of the plan. This will require courage and strong leadership. Further, any proposal will need to ensure that current employees' jobs are maintained, at least until they retire or otherwise separate from service.
As mayor, I will work to lead a government that is well-organized and productive. If merger helps to that end, then I am all for it.
