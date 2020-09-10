With the Nov. 3 general election approaching, The State Journal has resumed asking a weekly question to each Frankfort City Commission and mayoral candidate.
City commissioner candidates have 200 words to respond and mayoral candidates have 300 words to respond.
This week’s question: Given the city's latest released plan, do you support Tax Increment Financing (TIF) to fund public infrastructure for Parcels B and C and other downtown development? Do you support the developments themselves? Why or why not?
Tommy Haynes
Tax Increment Financing can be an effective tool to spur economic development. Earlier, I expressed my willingness to consider any reasonable approach for development of Parcels B and C, including one supported by a TIF. But I advise caution, comprehensive financial analysis, transparency and contingent plans of actions if slower than expected economic growth reduces expected outcomes.
The only positive certainty apparent at this stage is that the Frankfort Independent Schools District should see an increase in property tax revenue. Otherwise on the surface, it is difficult to take a stand on this approach without more detailed information.
For example, which special taxing districts within the Frankfort area will be expected to pledge projected increased tax revenues to this project and how advisable is that commitment? The tax that supports our Health Department is one that comes to mind. Given the fiscal pressures that it has faced in recent years (i.e. retirement costs) and the all-consuming presence of COVID-19, how wise would it be to pledge the health tax revenue?
Moreover, I would like to see a detailed breakdown of what each party (government and developers) will financially bring to this partnership. I understand that some details may not have been completed, but to the degree possible, the Frankfort community needs to know and these should be addressed in scheduled public hearings. It would also be prudent to explore the impact this agreement will have on normal city and county operations if financial outcomes are less than expected.
I see the TIF as an opportunity to move forward on a development that will have a lasting effect on the community. My support of the arrangement depends on a clear assessment of the return on this investment — essentially, how the improvements this development will bring to our community outweigh any projected cost.
Layne Wilkerson
Yes, I support the city's efforts to use Tax Increment Financing to fund public infrastructure for the development of the former convention center site known as Parcels B and C.
I also support the development itself, assuming that residential units and a reimagined hotel remain the focus. The development is a positive for downtown and will help accomplish my primary goal as mayor: meaningful economic growth.
If anything, the city's TIF plan may not be ambitious enough. Including other nearby projects could have a more significant impact on our future. I know we are eager to get this development completed, and I understand the desire to keep things simple to get the deal finalized.
Yet I do not want this to be another example of Frankfort setting its sights too low. I also do not want the public to be disappointed should the projected TIF numbers not turn out to have the economic impact planned because the new development was not significant enough.
The execution of this project, and similar future projects, needs a mayor with a strong financial background and ability to evaluate the numbers. As mayor, I will ensure that we minimize our risks and not overburden the city financially. I will also work with the developer to ensure accountability, with timelines kept, and that the completed project is what Frankfort intended.
The development of Parcels B and C is a huge opportunity for Frankfort. We need a proactive leader who will promote Frankfort's value and vision to close this deal and the expected ones to follow. That is what I intend to do.
(1) comment
And Tommy’s the winner!!!!
