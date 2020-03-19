In the months leading up to the June 23 primary election, The State Journal will ask a weekly question of each Frankfort City Commission and mayoral candidate.
City commission candidates have 200 words to respond and mayoral candidates have 300 words to respond.
This week’s question: How does your faith inform your politics, if at all?
The following mayoral candidates responded:
Jason Keller
That’s a difficult answer as much of what I feel drives me today is no different than when I first began volunteering at age 11 or 12, which was a year or two before I can remember ever participating in a religious service.
I’ve always felt called to serve others. I was raised by veterans, one of which later served in law enforcement as well. I knew I would one day serve my community and my country for as long as I can remember.
I don’t consider my time in the military any more or less important than the individual acts of kindness I’ve performed in my life with no uniform or recognition of any kind.
I’m driven to spend my time with the poor, the sick, the forgotten.
The other challenge that jumps out to me is not knowing what will occur in the four to eight years I’m in office. (I’ve pledged to serve a maximum of two terms.)
I’ve always been intrigued by those interested in the response to this question. You see, it’s a question built to get the most of an answer that has no way to be proven correct.
How do you verify a decision was made based on faith, anger, hate or corruption? How does a response weigh against clear doctrine found in the Bible, for instance, Romans 3:28 or 4:5?
Does that faith without action mean anything such as in James 2:24?
I ask all these things because 300 words isn’t much. One thing I can tell you is that I have an extensive history of putting others before myself. My history is a clearer answer than any short response attempting to summarize what drives one's actions and decisions.
Layne Wilkerson
My politics are informed by my cumulative life experiences, my knowledge, faith in the general goodness of humanity and my core values of compassion, respect, community and tolerance.
It is in times like these that faith is necessary. Whether it be worries about the health of a loved one, the financial markets or social isolation, we must continue to have faith that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Our country and local community has withstood a civil war, other plagues, a great depression and two world wars. With the benefit of hindsight, we know that we persevered through these difficult times by coming together as a community.
Through it all our country is stronger than ever. Fewer people live in poverty than ever before. Life expectancy worldwide continues to increase. Literacy rates continue to improve. New technologies are exponentially advancing health care. Rights have expanded to the disenfranchised. The list goes on. There are plenty of reasons to have faith in our future, even though the present is not perfect and the near term will be challenging.
As mayor, this faith in the future will continue to guide me, and I vow to represent all citizens no matter their faith or beliefs. I will continue to have faith in humanity; for in times of crisis, we will come together, support one another, and act in the best interest of our community.
Rodney Williams
I am a Christian. I grew up in an independent Christian church. I've been a member of Capital City Christian Church here in Frankfort for over 20 years. Generally, that means I’m a baptized believer in a sovereign God and creator and a Savior in Jesus Christ. That also means I admit to making a lot of mistakes every single day. And I believe in forgiveness. And I believe in redemption.
With that said, my faith does inform my approach to serving the community in which I live. I believe that my faith requires I do everything I possibly can to help and support every person I possibly can. That help and support will come in many different ways and present countless opportunities for us to be the hands and feet of Christ.
That’s why I’m privileged to serve on the board of ROSM (Resource Office of Social Ministries) for the past seven years. That’s why I’m happy to continue my service on the board of the Frankfort YMCA. And that’s why I’m excited to continue to serve as the board chair of CASA of the Bluegrass – an organization that exists to serve children and families via our family court system.
But I also understand that many people don’t believe the same things I do or practice the same “religion” I do, or practice any religion at all. That’s perfectly fine, and we can still work together to make our community stronger and better for everyone.
I really don’t care about religious and political labels. I care about whether or not we’re willing to discuss how the Frankfort community has fallen short on behalf of its citizens. I care about leading conversations regarding the opportunities we have to use our many resources to both help each other and to promote a growing, more prosperous community. I’m willing to do the work necessary to make that happen.
Tommy Haynes
Faith is the center of my being. I consider myself a servant leader, and though I don’t look at my faith as informing my politics, I do want it to impact my leadership and decisions.
In all my positions of leadership, elected or nonelected, my motivation to serve has always been driven by whatever I can do to help others make this world a better place. I believe in the Christian spirit of excellence, and that means using all the gifts that have been given to me by God. I have never been driven by the need for power or authority but have been inspired by those scriptures that speak of servanthood and the need to interact with others with a spirit of humility.
Faith impacts my politics to the point of always seeking what’s best for the community as a whole and being sensitive to the impact my decisions will have on the lives of the citizens.
My faith also tells me not to be judgmental of others. The scripture says, “Judge not, and you will not be judged.” I will be mindful that as mayor, I will be serving a diverse community and every single individual’s thoughts, beliefs, opinions and well-being will be important to me.
So, as it relates to where religion might appear to surface, I will not judge. I will execute the duties of mayor based on federal, state and local statutes.
Candidate Stewart Perkins did not respond to this week's question.
