In the weeks leading up to the June 23 primary election, The State Journal will ask a weekly question to each Frankfort City Commission and mayoral candidate.
City commissioner candidates have 200 words to respond and mayoral candidates have 300 words to respond.
This week’s question: Were the mural guidelines passed by the city commission in 2019 necessary? Why or why not?
The following mayoral candidates responded:
Stewart Perkins
I think it’s nice. It’s making the town look better. I met the lady who is doing them and she’s really good at what she does. We are the state capital. They’re trying to make it look better than how it has looked. I’m all for that, anything to better the community and the town. The town is looking a whole lot better. I think it is a good thing.
Layne Wilkerson
I am in favor of murals and the guidelines that define their scope.
Murals, and public art in general, have the power to enhance our city’s image and make a statement to outsiders that creative people live here. Moreover, public art can help to strengthen and define our city’s identity. The mural ordinance passed in 2019 is necessary to ensure that the art is not offensive or graphic, and that no significant part of a building is obstructed or damaged in the process. Other than those basic restrictions, artists are left to create.
Beyond supporting murals, I will be a mayor who encourages more arts and cultural activities. A vibrant arts scene enhances our quality of life and attracts visitors who spend money and help sustain our local businesses.
People want to live in and visit cities where there is something to do. We are competing against other cities for residents and tourists (and their dollars), and a thriving arts scene will help Frankfort stand out and capture this business.
One of my campaign goals is to diversify our economy and reduce our reliance on state government, and an increased focus on arts tourism will help.
Rodney Williams
The mural guidelines passed by the current commissioners were necessary to both promote public art within Frankfort and protect the integrity of our historical properties within the capital city. To their credit the commissioners took a relatively short time to put the guidelines in place, and the public discussion about the need for such guidelines appeared to improve the end product.
But the so-called “mural debate” is another example of our community spending time, energy and resources on a topic that may be necessary but doesn’t have a material impact on Frankfort’s need for additional housing options, job and population growth and household income growth. Those are the topics we should focus on. Those are the topics we should continually be discussing and debating in order to decide on a path forward. Otherwise, Frankfort will continue to stagnate and our community will continue to be passed over for economic opportunities that improve the lives of individuals and their families.
The fact is that we currently don’t compete well with surrounding communities to attract employment and significant capital investment in spite of our many underutilized resources (Kentucky State University, the Kentucky River, the seat of state government, Interstate 64, etc.). Our leaders, including Frankfort’s next mayor, have to constantly initiate the types of conversations and develop the types of relationships that will help create opportunities for the employment and economic growth I’m referring to.
The world we live in has drastically changed over the past few months. For Frankfort to compete and be successful in this new and constantly evolving world, we need a mayor who chooses to lead conversations and develop relationships that lead to sustainable economic and population growth. I’ve spent the past 26 years of my professional life engaging families, entrepreneurs, business owners and investors that time after time after time choose another community to raise their families and invest their talents and fortunes. It's past time for those people and organizations to choose Frankfort. And it's now time for Frankfort to reach for its potential.
Tommy Haynes
I believe the guidelines are necessary and support the vision expressed in the Downtown Master Plan of public arts being an integral part of the Frankfort streetscape. These guidelines also facilitate the blending of murals into the historic culture and integrity of our city.
As I have noted in a previous question involving historic preservation, this is another opportunity for sectors of the community with different interests to complement rather than compete with each other. In our unique position as the capital city, the citizens of Frankfort are stewards of a significant portion of Kentucky’s history. With that comes a responsibility to consider the impact of visual changes in historical corridors and sites in our city.
But I believe the soul of a community is seen through its expression of the arts. Murals contribute to that. The creativity within our community must be respected, nurtured and displayed.
It is helpful that the established guidelines were developed in consultation with the arts community. These guidelines focus on the aesthetic aspects of planned murals without infringing on artistic expression. The guidelines provide for a fair, consistent vetting process that guards against preferential treatment and should give citizens, particularly neighboring residents and businesses, confidence that the art adds value to the cultural landscape. The architecture, historic homes and buildings, businesses, river way, downtown together with murals and other public art will only encourage outsiders to visit and patronize our local businesses.
In these series of questions I have been consistent in my responses to the approach that I will take as mayor. Gather information, rely on the professionals in city government, listen to the community, and bring my conclusions to the city commission and to the citizens of Frankfort.
Jason Keller
I am a believer that a lack of vision leaves us debating issues of the past. To be honest, I think most Frankfort citizens are ready to move beyond this discussion and would agree that the current guidelines are acceptable. To prevent any confusion, I am with them.
Moving on.
Are you tired of hearing from friends and relatives that they cannot move home due to limited opportunity, limited housing and nothing to do?
I have submitted a vision that allows for individual success, economic mobility and the inclusion of our entire community. After four months, the four other candidates have supplied nothing close to that. Furthermore, two had years to “get us to our potential” and create “positive change.” We are still waiting.
Let’s be clear: Our children and grandchildren deserve more, and so do you.
Mr. Haynes was twice elected on vague slogans alone, which is great to avoid being held accountable. He even had to be coerced to change his support to the Fairness Ordinance. Keep Frankfort great, you say? The data says otherwise.
Mr. Williams fought hard and failed to control spending on our public safety building and taxpayers paid the bill. He voted against the smoking ban. We are still waiting for a Humane Society building.
As far as Mr. Wilkerson goes, nobody knows. His website remains copy/pasted responses from these questions. If you are going to run, I say be in the race with something that is your own. You do not need reactive leadership anymore, Frankfort.
I bring 20 years of experience earned on three continents, across our nation and here at home to the role of mayor. While recycling is in our culture, recycling politicians should not. Neither should we dwell on past arguments if we want to “End the Era of Inaction.”
