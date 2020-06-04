In the weeks leading up to the June 23 primary election, The State Journal is asking a weekly question to each Frankfort City Commission and mayoral candidate.
City commissioner candidates have 200 words to respond and mayoral candidates have 300 words to respond.
This week’s question: The Frankfort Police Department is in the process of implementing body cameras. What are your thoughts on the Frankfort Police Department’s use of body cameras and dash cameras?
The following mayoral candidates responded:
Jason Keller
There’s not really a downside to this and it is a decision being implemented already. I consider this a perfect example of where the next mayor doesn’t need to be stepping on the toes of leaders. They’ve made a great decision and should be supported for the good of the community and our public safety officers. However, oversight will be important to ensuring implementation.
As I write this response I am preparing to leave for the Focus on Race Relations event on the Capitol steps. This is where the next mayor should be engaged.
We’ve been in this race for six months now and not once have you seen my fellow candidates step up and present an opinion on issues of substance without prompting. We should see this for what it is. A case against the leadership, or lack thereof, any of them would bring to our city.
We need people prepared to step up and tell us where they stand. Instead, we continue to hear endless highlights of finance experience. Like most Frankfort folks, I couldn’t be less enthused by the idea of having bankers run this city. As mayor, I’ll be happy to encourage any of them to apply for the budget director role or join one of my working groups. We’ve all got significant budget experience; it is what others lack that sets me apart.
As mayor, I’ll be out on the street working with voters and other stakeholders to implement the goals I’ve set forth for our city to help us all. I didn’t get in this out of concern for my family. I got in this race because I’m concerned about the future of yours. Our city is at the heart of democracy for our commonwealth and we need individuals of substance to lead.
Stewart Perkins
Well, I’m all for police officers wearing body cameras and keeping cameras in the car because everything that’s going on in the world. And that helps them. And I believe with them having them on, that protects them, but that protects us too. So everything is on video and nobody can lie about the video.
I’m all for the Frankfort Police Department, the sheriff's department, all of them. They put up with a hard life to try to take care of all of us out here and this world is getting bad. I believe they need a raise.
Layne Wilkerson
Body cameras for the Frankfort Police Department are necessary, especially during these volatile times. It will protect all parties involved, and the initiative has my full support.
As mayor, I will support any training, resources and policies to make ours the most professional police department in the state. I will work diligently with the police chief, city manager and advocacy groups to ensure harmony in our efforts to keep Frankfort a safe place to live.
Recent events in Minneapolis and Louisville have once again put the focus on the dynamic of police and race relations. I hope that Frankfort is never in a similar situation. We are a community that will not tolerate racism, prejudice, hatred or violence. Let’s show the world that we mean it by focusing on what we can do individually, and through our institutions like the police department, to ensure equitable treatment for everyone.
Rodney Williams
Universal use of body cameras and dash cameras for all law enforcement activities is long overdue. The technology involved is amazing and has continued to improve and become less expensive over the past few years.
The use of body cameras especially is necessary for the sake of transparency and maintaining public trust. All law enforcement officers and most citizens now understand that their interactions, behavior and decisions are all being recorded in some manner. I also expect that someday in the not too distant future body cameras and dash cameras will become standard equipment for fire protection and EMS personnel.
The number one priority of our local government is public safety. I believe the City of Frankfort is blessed with compassionate, well-trained, professional law enforcement officers. The utmost transparency is necessary in all their duties and interactions with the public in order for them to maintain the respect and integrity they have earned.
Our nation has witnessed the consequences of a community’s law enforcement officials losing the public’s trust. I’m glad to hear Capt. Bowman report that the Frankfort Police Department will have body cameras in place soon.
The work of our professional police department, in service to our community, I’m sure can be very rewarding. But it can also be extremely difficult and stressful sometimes interacting with citizens at their worst moments. Therefore, I’m confident that all officers are happy to have body and dash cameras to protect their work and help maintain the public’s trust in them.
Tommy Haynes
I am in support of all law enforcement agencies’ use of body and dash cameras. I also believe law enforcement officials should have limited discretion to turn the cameras off during an encounter with the public.
Although this technology poses various financial challenges for the city, and the need to work within legal and privacy guidelines, the overall benefit for law enforcement and the public is positive.
The use of cellphone cams has shed light on a need for the use of this technology. Videos recorded by body cams and dash cameras help protect police officers and citizens against false accusations and claims of misconduct or abuse. Body cameras also increase the transparency and accountability of officers.
Presently, we are witnessing protests around the country stemming from controversial actions by law enforcement officials that further highlight the need for body and dash cameras. Unfortunately, we live in a society where there is a lot of mistrust. The fear that many citizens, particularly those in marginalized communities, have is real, relative to interaction with law enforcement.
However, I can envision a positive impact body and dash cameras can have in bridging the trust gap among these groups. Cameras may also help prevent and de-escalate confrontational situations between officers and civilians. Lastly, captured video footage may help speed up court proceedings by providing indisputable proof of situations.
It is important that we work on developing trust between law enforcement and civilians. When the real fears of many in our society begin to subside, ultimately a working relationship between law enforcement and civilians will grow.
I commend Capt. Dustin Bowman for his efforts to increase the transparency of his department by implementing the use body and dash cameras and feel this is a step in the right direction.
