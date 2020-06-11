In the weeks leading up to the June 23 primary election, The State Journal is asking a weekly question to each Frankfort City Commission and mayoral candidate.
City commissioner candidates have 200 words to respond and mayoral candidates have 300 words to respond.
This week’s question: What are your thoughts on the removal of the Jefferson Davis statue from the Capitol rotunda?
The following mayoral candidates responded:
Layne Wilkerson
The time has come for the removal of the Jefferson Davis statue from the Capitol rotunda. As president of the Confederate States of America, Davis was on the wrong side of history and honoring him in our state’s most public building offends a significant portion of our population.
The Civil War will continue to be an important part of heritage tourism, and Frankfort should be the first stop for researchers and enthusiasts to learn about our commonwealth’s role in shaping the outcome of the war. It is a unique circumstance that the leaders of the Union and Confederate governments were both Kentuckians. That, along with being a border state, reflects the complexity of our state during the Civil War.
The story is appropriately presented at the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History, the Capital City Museum and the Kentucky Military History Museum. The Capitol Rotunda is not the place to do it.
Rodney Williams
I personally agree with Gov. Beshear that it is past time to move the Davis statute out of the Capitol rotunda and to a more appropriate setting that can provide historical context to Mr. Davis’ role in Kentucky’s history.
The statue in question currently shares space with Kentucky’s most famous statesmen, including President Abraham Lincoln, Vice President Alben Barkley and Henry Clay — the Great Compromiser. Regardless of his place in history, Mr. Davis was a traitor to his country and he should not be held in such high esteem with a prominent place in the rotunda.
I don’t agree that removing the Davis statute is hiding or avoiding history as some suggest. I simply believe that a different setting for the statute would be more appropriate.
In an attempt to relate this question to something relative to my campaign to become Frankfort’s next mayor, I submit to you that the rotunda, the entire Capitol building, the adjacent Governor’s Mansion and many other historically significant properties in and around the Frankfort community are resources no other city in the commonwealth possesses. These historical properties are another significant advantage Frankfort has over other communities throughout Kentucky, and they greatly add to our quality of life. Visitors come to Frankfort from all over the state and from various parts of the world to see our unique capital city.
As a community, we should constantly keep in mind what impressions we are making to these visitors and whether or not we’re doing everything we can to make their visit memorable. Electing a mayor who is capable and willing to focus some of our resources on the impressions being made in order to attract investment and economic opportunities is a necessary step in making Frankfort the most prosperous small capital city in the U.S. It’s time to reach for our potential.
Tommy Haynes
I support the removal of the Jefferson Davis statue from the Capitol rotunda. This statue symbolizes an element of Kentucky’s history that could more appropriately be displayed at a museum or prominent cemetery, or more prominently at the Jefferson Davis State Historical Site in Fairview, Kentucky.
We cannot change history, but we can determine appropriate places where historical symbols can be displayed throughout the commonwealth in a manner that provides the best context for educating the public about the past. Capitol rotundas around the country should include symbols of patriotic accomplishments that have supported the United States. Jefferson Davis accomplished many things politically and militarily. However, he was a man without a country for more than a century until President Jimmy Carter signed a measure that restored American citizenship to him on Oct. 17, 1978.
I believe that all history should be preserved, if for no other reason than we as human beings have a reference from which we might improve this society going forward. It is important that we work on developing connections between what we have learned from the past and how we can improve the present and the future.
To not learn from our past only validates the old cliché that “history has a way of repeating itself.”
Jason Keller
As a military veteran and someone who has taken the oath to our Constitution that civilian leaders take as well, I couldn't be more thrilled to see this event coming to fruition. For far too long we have glorified the actions of traitors to this nation and I’ll be there the day it is removed.
I look forward to a day that not one American child grows up seeing these statues held in reverence to a cause that sought to undermine your nation while keeping human beings in chains.
I have no doubt that this action will anger a small population. Leaders aren’t afraid of this, for all decisions will come under scrutiny. I, for one, will stand with our governor and the people of this city, the commonwealth of Kentucky, as well as the nation who have fought for too long for us to take these kinds of actions. Frankfort needs bold leadership, not those who stand in silence while millions cry out to be heard.
I call on every one of you, regardless of political party, to be there in solidarity with Gov. Beshear when the time comes that it is finally removed.
Candidate Stewart Perkins did not answer this week’s question.
