In the weeks leading up to the June 23 primary election, The State Journal will ask a weekly question to each Frankfort city commission and mayoral candidate.
City commissioner candidates have 200 words to respond and mayoral candidates have 300 words to respond.
This week’s question: What do you like and dislike about ongoing and planned improvements to the Second Street corridor funded by a federal TIGER grant?
The following mayoral candidates responded:
Layne Wilkerson
At the turn of the 20th century, Second Street was once a bustling corridor with retailers, grocers, a hotel and many stately homes. When it was designated as U.S. 60, the character of the street changed with the opening of gas stations, auto dealerships – and our local Pic Pac. Second Street saw a slow decline starting in the 1970s.
Private investment in the last decade (including my own) has thrown this street a lifeline, and public investment is long overdue. What I like about the project: stormwater diversion – a big issue for North and South Frankfort, which have an antiquated combined sewer; much-needed beautification; and safer routes to school, which are easier for walkers (my family included) and bikers.
I have a personal interest in the TIGER grant project. For over 10 years, I have been involved in restoring the 200 block of West Second — rehabbing the former Noonan’s grocery (slated for demolition by the city) and the George Hill Studio (also the location of one of Frankfort’s first Kroger stores). These buildings now are home to local businesses and new residents. So, the TIGER grant project is not only meaningful for Frankfort, but me personally.
Projects like this are why I am running for mayor. I have staked nearly everything on the future success of our town: My business is here, my investments are here, and I am raising my kids here. I continue to invest here, against sometimes better judgment, in the hopes that things are going to move in the right direction.
I no longer wish to watch from the sidelines while someone else makes critical decisions about our future. I am ALL IN on Frankfort, and we should expect nothing less from our mayor.
Rodney Williams
The most significant benefit of the city’s award of the federal TIGER grant of nearly $8 million will be how those transportation improvements will be leveraged for additional investments made along the Second Street and Capital Avenue corridor in the coming years. We also expect that the intersection involving Second, Conway and Bridge streets will be made significantly safer for both vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
I have followed Mr. Chuck Knowles’ work as the city’s project manager, and he and other city staff have done a great job to this point in communicating with the public and continually gathering input from property owners and other interested parties about how the project can be built. The process to design and eventually build this project is a great example of how public infrastructure investments should be built.
I have seen the preliminary designs provided by Mr. Knowles and his team. While I’m sure the design will be modified and improved prior to construction, I can already see a beautiful streetscape and a major traffic route in our community becoming much more pedestrian-friendly.
Frankfort’s award of this TIGER grant was the most consequential impact our former City Manager Cindy Steinhauser had on our community during her short tenure. Ms. Steinhauser’s ability to bring together community leaders to recognize the need for these improvements and then utilize the considerable talent at city hall to plan and execute throughout the grant application process is a great example of what a talented and determined city manager can do for his or her community.
These types of opportunities also have to be recognized and pursued by Frankfort’s next mayor. As Frankfort’s next mayor, I pledge to support and strengthen our city manager in his role as the chief administrator of our government and leader of city staff. I will never undermine his efforts to improve our community. As a result, our community will have an opportunity to thrive and to reach its potential.
Tommy Haynes
I’ve been following this TIGER project since 2012 and look forward with great anticipation to its completion. Making the primary street of South Frankfort more user- and investor-friendly brings many positive aspects to our “community living.” The TIGER project correlates well with the 2018 Downtown Master Plan and, in my opinion, will serve as a catalyst to the creation of many other improvements around our city.
Although I suggest sensitivity in a couple of aspects of the project’s planning phase, there is nothing I dislike about the ongoing and planned improvements. I agree with all of the objectives and goals for environmental stormwater upgrades, pedestrian and bike safety paths and ADA accessibility, streetscape and character image and strengthening the area’s aesthetic connection with the Capital Avenue bridge corridor and state Capitol complex.
I appreciate the openness and transparency of the planning process managed by Chuck Knowles. Engagement of the public through solicitation of input from stakeholders, public information meetings inviting citizens to share concerns/ideas, and particularly the early involvement of students in the Frankfort’s Independent Schools (FIS) has promoted shared communitywide ownership of this project.
As planning and implementation moves forward, I encourage all to maintain sensitivity to the safety of the area surrounding Second Street School, working with affected property owners in necessary right-of-way or easement acquisitions, and minimizing the impact of the in-progress and finished project on operations of existing businesses on Second Street.
The financial partnership of Frankfort, the federal government, the state, the Transportation Cabinet and the Plant Board have made this project to improve the safety, economic competitiveness and quality of life for the Frankfort community possible. The enhancements contributed by FIS, the Arts community, the South Frankfort Neighborhood Association, and the local business community will make it successful. This is a good project!
Stewart Perkins
I think it’s a great thing. It’s going to make it easier for people to get around on bikes. They’re going to plant trees and flowers. Anything to make Kentucky brighter and prettier.
I’m really glad that people are out here cleaning this place up to make it prettier. As long as they make Frankfort better and everything is nice for the community and people and the children have a place to go and walk and look at the flowers and trees. Anything to make Second Street School better.
I will always be for the children and anyone who needs a helping hand.
Candidate Jason Keller did not respond to this week's question.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.