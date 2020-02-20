In the months leading up to the May 19 primary election, The State Journal is asking a weekly question of each Frankfort City Commission and mayoral candidate.
City commission candidates have 200 words to respond and mayoral candidates have 300 words to respond.
This week’s question: What do you like and dislike about New Frankfort Development LLC's plan for Parcels B and C?
The following mayoral candidates responded:
Tommy Haynes
The good news is that it appears as if the developer is ready to move very quickly. Their partners have demonstrated the ability to move forward quickly as seen in their work with the Sower and Mayo-Underwood buildings.
I am glad that they seem to be generally following the master plan's idea of creating a mixed-use area. I am also pleased to see that the plan integrates a new, state-of-the-art YMCA in the downtown area. The plan to extend Washington Street is an excellent one that will increase connectivity, and will allow for residential growth.
A concern that I have about the project is whether or not the financing package is large enough to create a facility that not only meets our current needs but also is large enough for expansion in the future. I would love to see a swimming pool that is large enough to host competitive meets that draws people to Frankfort. The newly renovated hotel could serve as a place for guests to stay while attending these competitions. We must be forward looking/thinking and ensure that this is a state-of-the-art facility.
Stewart Perkins
There’s a few things I agree with and a few things I don’t agree with. I don’t believe in tearing down the YMCA. I’m for the people, so if that’s what the people want, then I’m for you.
I believe if we can save money in this town, we ought to use our own stuff to build it instead of paying somebody out of town when we’ve got local workers who can do the work instead of giving it to people out of town. I’m trying to save money and make money.
I wish they hadn’t torn down the civic center. For one reason, it brought money into this town and they played the (All "A" Classic) basketball in this town. They had all the graduations in this building. I just believe we need to bring something back to make money like the civic center instead of putting about 300 restaurants downtown.
Let’s just go back and build a new civic center, but bigger and better. And if they want to do something with the Y, how about combining the YMCA with the civic center and connecting both together?
Layne Wilkerson
The proposed plans for Parcels B and C could be a game changer for Frankfort, with a proposed redevelopment of over 479,000 square feet and investment of over $76 million, according to the initial plans presented by CRM Companies and Commonwealth Economics.
There are plenty of positives: over 200 residential units (fronting a block of historic homes); a new YMCA; the reopening of Washington Street to connect Broadway to the new development; some office and retail — but not too much; and estimated 10-year tax revenue for the schools of over $4.7 million. Moreover, the proposed plans should result in more people living in Frankfort, which is one of my priorities because more demand for goods and services will create more businesses.
So, what’s not to love? None of the planned residential units appear to be owner-occupied or single-family; still too much surface parking; no connectivity to Leslie Morris Park; and not much detail yet on the hotel property renovation and convention space.
On balance, though, the faults are minor compared to the overall good the development could do for our city, and I will do whatever I can do help the plan’s completion. The plans are exciting and could transform Frankfort, but I am sure this was the sentiment of the Capital Plaza urban renewal back in the 1960s-1970s, and unfortunately that plan proved unsustainable. That is why it is crucial to ask the questions now and get as much input with the developer as we can. Measure twice and cut once.
Rodney Williams
I think the first thing to be excited about is the prospect of a $100 million investment into the property. To sum it up briefly, CRM Companies presented a preliminary plan that includes 70,000 square feet of retail and professional office space, a 30,000-square-feet YMCA facility, a 300-space covered parking garage, renovated Capital Plaza Hotel with a franchise to be determined, and almost 200 new residential housing units (apartments). The plan also includes opening up Washington Street from Broadway to Mero with a welcoming streetscape that serves to connect these three city blocks for pedestrian traffic to the rest of downtown Frankfort.
But we have to remember that this plan is preliminary, and is subject to our current elected bodies approving some form of a local tax increment financing district to help provide funding for an estimated $9.5 million to $11 million in public improvements within the development. Without a TIF district, I doubt the finished product will be close to what is currently being discussed.
This is a one-time opportunity for the Frankfort community to transform this area. If it's done successfully, our community will have created many other investment opportunities for housing, employment and recreation within the immediate area and possibly throughout the rest of Frankfort. We have every reason to believe that this amount of capital investment and economic activity within our current population size will generate a great deal more investment in other areas of Frankfort and Franklin County.
If I have to pick out one thing I don’t like about the preliminary plan, it's probably the residential piece being an apartment community instead of condo units, etc., for individual private ownership. But if that’s the financial model that allows 200 additional housing units to be built and absorbed within our downtown core, I’m confident its successful build-out will lead to many other housing opportunities within the immediate area.
Candidate Jason Keller did not respond to this week's question.
