In the weeks leading up to the June 23 primary election, The State Journal is asking a weekly question to each Frankfort City Commission and mayoral candidate.
City commissioner candidates have 200 words to respond and mayoral candidates have 300 words to respond.
This week’s question: What is your assessment of the Architectural Review Board?
The following mayoral candidates responded:
Tommy Haynes
The Architectural Review Board (ARB) serves an important role for Frankfort and the capital city’s critical investment in preserving its history.
My assessment of the ARB and their methodical reviews of the impact of applications for new construction, modifications and other physical alterations on Frankfort’s historic landscape is positive. When I look around the areas of Frankfort within their jurisdiction, I am impressed with how the historic essence of Frankfort has been maintained.
The ARB’s responsibility to make decisions based on their critique of new construction or improvements in specialized or designated areas naturally invites genuine, legitimate questions from those questioning their rulings. These do not have to be solely adversarial relationships, but rather should result in healthy discussions relating to balancing modernization and historic preservation in a way that preserves the city’s historical integrity.
I believe that there are areas in Frankfort where historic preservation must be the paramount factor. Likewise, there are other areas where other considerations may be given more weight. When those conflicts exist, our job as a community is to find solutions that are best for Frankfort.
In addition to their regulatory responsibilities, I see the ARB as an advisory body, a liaison and a source for educating the public on preservation issues. The ARB is an excellent place for the focus of these discussions.
Stewart Perkins
It makes the town look prettier. Frankfort's really looking good. The buildings on Wilkinson Street are looking good. With all these old houses, I see people working on them and making them look better. I'm for anything to better Frankfort and make the town real nice.
Layne Wilkerson
The Architectural Review Board is an important tool for maintaining the character of our historic districts and for facilitating the public exchange of information that is so valuable to neighbors and property owners. We need some oversight to protect the property values of those who choose to live in one of the special districts. As mayor, I will work with city staff and the ARB in any way I can to continually improve the process.
Recently, I believe planning staff has made great strides in streamlining the process so that very few of the permits applied for are sent to the ARB for review. The ARB members have also worked hard to be consistent with their decisions and balance progress with preservation.
There are some areas of improvements, though.
Consistent enforcement of the regulations on the books. Though each project and each owner that comes through the planning department is unique, we need to work at the staff and board level to consistently enforce the regulations the city has adopted, and not get into areas where ARB oversight is questionable.
We need consistency with the penalties for maneuvering around our regulations too. In the past, there seems to have been a “do it on the weekend” mentality to avoid the perceived red tape of applying for a permit and receiving approval. Outreach needs to be persistent and our processes need to be user-friendly. We need to understand that the planning department and the volunteer board are partners in this, not the enemy.
Frankfort is fortunate to have historic districts, charm and character worth maintaining. Other neighborhoods have homeowners associations to keep uniformity and identity within an area, and I see no reason why some of our most unique and important neighborhoods should be different.
Rodney Williams
Preserving our community’s historic character is a worthy pursuit. The city’s Architectural Review Board (ARB) is charged with helping citizens preserve the unique character of historic buildings within the special capital district. However, they are not charged with stifling progress. But that seems to be the result of many of their actions and decisions.
From my perspective, the ARB appears to often make decisions outside of their authority with an approach to citizens’ requests that “nothing should ever change.” Because of this approach, the end results include underutilized properties, continued housing shortages, depressed property values and property tax rates that are much higher than they otherwise would be.
As mayor, my focus for the ARB will be to seek out individuals to serve on this board with the practical and professional experience necessary to carry out their assigned tasks. I’ll also identify board appointments who, like me, are eager to see Frankfort reach its potential as a beautiful and thriving capital city.
Frankfort must now realize that the world has changed significantly over the past few months. We must now focus our attention on the redevelopment of Parcels B and C on the former civic center site. Our community cannot afford to allow its planning and zoning processes and its ARB to stand in the way of this needed progress.
City Hall has to become a valuable and reliable resource for individuals and groups making efforts to invest significant capital into our community. City Hall and all of its appointed boards must work together to seek solutions to what property owners need instead of choosing to deny progress.
We are living in unprecedented times. Our local economy has been shut down, and we won’t quickly or easily recover unless we change our approach to attracting investment into our community. Part of changing our approach will be to elect a mayor that demonstrates the professional and practical experience of identifying opportunities and developing relationships that will lead to these significant investments and improvements being made.
I am the one candidate for mayor of Frankfort with both this skill set and this type of experience.
Candidate Jason Keller did not respond to this week's question.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.