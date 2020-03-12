In the months leading up to the May 19 primary election, The State Journal will ask a weekly question to each Frankfort City Commission and mayoral candidate.
City commissioner candidates have 200 words to respond and mayoral candidates have 300 words to respond.
This week’s question: What is your assessment of the Kentucky Capital Development Corp.?
The following mayoral candidates responded:
Rodney Williams
My assessment of the Kentucky Capital Development Corp. (KCDC) is that they have had the primary role in helping the Frankfort/Franklin County community secure close to $300 million in new capital investment from existing and new employers within the past five years. This has been accomplished in spite of stagnant population growth in Frankfort and continuously increasing property tax rates locally.
KCDC focuses every day on identifying private sector capital investments, increased employment opportunities for the Frankfort community, and increasing the tax bases of our local governments. I can personally verify the fact that KCDC is an incredibly valuable resource of population and employment data for banking and real estate professionals and other prospective employers and capital investment sources.
I also believe that KCDC and their board of directors have done a great job over the past few years identifying our community’s weaknesses and bringing them to the attention of elected leaders and others working to improve Frankfort and Franklin County. I applaud their efforts to appropriately communicate to the public and our local governments both their experiences and that of other people and organizations that consider making a significant investment in Frankfort and Franklin County. As a community, we have to be willing to listen to constructive criticism in order to improve our approach and processes.
I can make the argument that KCDC is primarily responsible for an increase of close to $5 million annually collected by our local governments in payroll and property taxes. I have no doubt that their recruitment efforts and data collection will continue to be a vital resource for the City of Frankfort.
Jason Keller
I think that the staff of the organization has been working towards a broad set of goals that while beneficial could use some updates to ensure we are truly working towards a revitalized economy.
My concerns would include: There seems to be a limited pursuit of federal funding sources based on the documents that I’ve reviewed via their website. There doesn’t seem to be a clear focus area that captures developing the businesses of the future. Annual reporting doesn’t provide significant analysis with regard to some of the issue areas identified. For instance, there doesn’t seem to be a pursuit of clearly identifying the causes behind current demographic changes and whether they can be stemmed.
Conclusion: I believe their cause is worthy and necessary. Their participants are similarly dedicated and working hard towards a stronger community. However, if they are not provided the resources and political will necessary to make needed changes then we are impairing their success from the start. With strong leadership and support from a new mayor as well as commission members we can ensure future prosperity working together.
Tommy Haynes
I like the model of using an organization like the Kentucky Capital Development Corp. as an essential partner for promoting a stronger, more diverse and vibrant economy in Frankfort and Franklin County. I view the role of organizations of this nature as a partnership, working in a complimentary manner with government to not only generate and attract businesses and industry to expansion of our economic opportunities, but also to assist in retaining existing businesses.
Each member of the current KCDC board brings a perspective and expertise representative of key areas of importance to companies already established here, as well as potential businesses. KCDC’s identified partners – city and county government, the state Department of Economic Development, and other Frankfort/Franklin County invested organizations — participate jointly and directly in the recruitment and retention of business and indirectly through advisory roles. This basic model for executing an economic development plan of action is invaluable in strengthening the city’s capacity to maintain a sustainable economy.
I have read through KCDC’s strategic plan and agree with their six goals. We have to know what Frankfort has to offer, in terms of site locations and the related supporting infrastructures for those sites in order to assess any need for enhancements. Each item in that inventory of sites, as noted in their strategic plan, is evaluated for improvements through the pairing of the appropriate stakeholder – local financial planners, lending institutions, developers, etc.
I particularly like the Work Ready Certification – an indicator of the quality of the workforce, which I believe that Frankfort is developing. This is critical, particularly when three of Franklin County’s contiguous counties already have that certification and one of the ones that doesn’t have it is Scott County – which has Toyota. This is a “first impression” to potential businesses contemplating establishing a new home.
I will say that I believe that Frankfort/Franklin County must figure out how to utilize and engage the major employers of our community to enhance the value of Frankfort’s attractiveness to new and existing businesses. “Buy Frankfort” has to be more than words.
Lastly, KCDC obviously exists to enhance Frankfort/Franklin County’s business climate. However, they are just one part of a team available to city leaders faced with decisions about seeking and attracting new businesses to the area, while concurrently supporting and encouraging local entrepreneurship as part of this economic equation. As mayor I will support the efforts of KCDC as part of our economic development team.
Increasing the engagement of the Frankfort community in this economic development endeavor is both important and the right thing to do. An engaged and informed community can be a deciding factor in our efforts to promote Frankfort.
Layne Wilkerson
Let me first say that even if I had a negative assessment of the Kentucky Capital Development Corp. (KCDC), I would not publicly air it in the paper or otherwise. KCDC will be an important partner to help the next mayor implement their economic development plan, and economic growth is a central theme of my campaign to be the next mayor.
Overall, I agree with KCDC’s mission, vision and goals. I do prefer a greater focus on recruiting new residents who will bring their jobs/small businesses with them (ex. remote workers who have the choice to live anywhere). I believe this “bottom up” approach will be more sustainable over the long-term. I will collaborate with KCDC leadership to work on plans to help Frankfort benefit from rapidly changing economic forces shaping our region and world.
Frankfort needs to be not only competitive, but the statewide leader in how to get things accomplished. It all comes down to leadership. If the mayor can establish the proper guidance, framework and tone, the rest is just a matter of execution. As mayor, I will work with KCDC to create our city’s goals, develop a focused plan of action, and monitor our shared progress to ensure Frankfort becomes the envy of the state.
Candidate Stewart Perkins did not respond to this week’s question.
