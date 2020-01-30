In the months leading up to the May 19 primary election, The State Journal will be asking a weekly question to each Frankfort City Commission and mayoral candidate.
City commission candidates have 200 words to respond and mayoral candidates have 300 words to respond.
This week’s question: Will you vote to rescind the bicycle ban in Leslie Morris Park? Why or why not?
The following mayoral candidates responded:
Tommy Haynes
With the amount of information I’ve heard, I would not be inclined to rescind the current commissioners' decision. I have confidence that their decision had to be based on in-depth information and briefings presented at board meetings.
Jason Keller
Stewart Perkins
Yes, I sure do (support bikes at Leslie Morris Park). People like to exercise and have an enjoyable ride through the woods on the trails. It’s good for the trails and it's good exercise. All of these people are having to use the streets, at least we have that park. It’s a place to walk, ride bikes and exercise. My wife and I love to take a walk through the country and on the trails. I would like to see more lights put up, because they don’t have enough lighting at night.
Layne Wilkerson
Leslie Morris Park holds special importance to me as it is practically outside my front door. My grandparents lived in Thornhill and I explored the area as a kid, long before I knew of it as Fort Hill or any of its historical significance.
Due to its prominent location in the heart of the city, Leslie Morris Park is a welcome refuge and offers some of the best views of Downtown Frankfort. It is a tremendous (but underused) asset for Frankfort and has the potential to be a focal point of downtown residents and tourists alike. The park’s strategic location means even more with the future development of the Capital Plaza site, and the anticipated influx of new residents and employees.
The parks department is overdue for a comprehensive master plan that encompasses all the park system, not just Leslie Morris Park. It is my understanding that initial steps have been taken to begin updating the comprehensive master plan, so it may be premature to consider any major initiatives before the experts have weighed in. As mayor, if no progress has been made to update the park’s new master plan, I will make it a priority to make it happen.
I strongly support more biking and other recreational opportunities in Frankfort’s parks. Whatever plans are considered for Leslie Morris Park and Fort Hill should involve the park department’s historic sites division and public input. After all, the park contains a historic Civil War site, an archaeological site and a cemetery. Above all, I want an open and transparent process, and a plan that balances historic preservation, increased usability and accessibility.
Rodney Williams
I fully expect, if given the opportunity, the next board of commissioners can find a solution to this question that both maintains the historical integrity of Fort Hill as well as enhances the recreational amenities within Leslie Morris Park.
Many people in our community believe that the events that took place at and around Fort Hill during the 19th century had a significant impact on Frankfort remaining Kentucky’s capital city. Therefore, I think we can all agree that Fort Hill is historically significant to Frankfort. Its archeological sites’ inclusion on the National Register of Historical Places also makes this so, and it’s the city’s responsibility to protect and maintain that historical integrity.
With that said, in order for our community to better serve its population and attract additional people to live and work here, we have to continue to enhance our recreational opportunities. And some of these opportunities include walking and biking. So I understand the desire by many to use a portion of the park for less passive activities.
To do so, I’d like to see at least two things happen as this discussion continues: 1) create a more distinct and recognizable separation or barrier between the park’s historically significant areas and those that are not, and 2) properly consider the legitimate concerns of those living in the Thorn Hill and Blanton Acres neighborhoods that surround the park. When you change the activity going on around a neighborhood, you can change the neighborhood. And that change can be positive or negative. Let’s try to make sure it's positive and focus on a reasonable solution or answer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.