The State Journal continues its question-and-answer series with Frankfort City Commission and mayoral candidates.
City commissioner candidates have 200 words to respond and mayoral candidates have 300 words to respond.
This week’s question: Would you be in favor of saving the Broadway Bridge even if you had to raise taxes to pay for it?
Residents interested in participating at a digital public meeting regarding the bridge's future can sign up at this link: https://transportation.ky.gov/Districtfive/pages/broadway-bridge-project.aspx
Tommy Haynes
I am in favor of saving the Broadway Bridge. I am not in favor of raising taxes to pay for it.
The Broadway Bridge is a landmark of Frankfort, particularly to long-term residents. Demolishing this one-time railroad bridge that was later converted into a bridge for vehicles and pedestrians would significantly change the landscape of Frankfort.
Given this rare opportunity to salvage a significant landmark in our historic city, we should seek time to further explore financial options. In the meantime, we should request the state’s assistance in addressing the structural and environmental issues that pose immediate threats to safety.
I understand that the cost of Frankfort’s financial responsibility in taking ownership of this bridge appears significant. However, cities where scenic walkways and bikeways trails have been naturally integrated into the downtown area are attracting people. I believe that the Broadway Bridge can be an integral part of those trails. Moreover, future developments of the riverfront — perhaps on both sides — will be enhanced by a pedestrian Broadway Bridge.
The investment in preserving this bridge may not pay short-term dividends. However, we must look beyond the short term — and even beyond our tenure as an elected city official to see the potential long-term benefits I believe this bridge will bring.
Layne Wilkerson
I am in favor of saving the Broadway Bridge because it is a key component of our River View Park and key connection with walking paths along the river and the Benson Creek pedestrian bridge. This bridge will improve quality of life for those living in adjacent neighborhoods and beyond.
If done properly, the rehabbed and reimagined bridge will become a tourist draw too. A "linear park" such as this can host markets, music and be a gathering space with an unmatched view of the Kentucky River.
The new Broadway Bridge will also be critical for my plan to better connect downtown to the 3 Bs: Buttimer Hill, Benson Valley and Bellepoint. These premier locations have good housing stock, but have been overlooked in recent decades, and the city needs to show these neighborhoods some love.
There is so much potential on that side of the river, and if we want Frankfort to grow, these areas will be important areas to consider. There are many vacant lots and potential rehabs for the savvy and willing.
The bridge can also become a Frankfort landmark, like the High Line Park in New York or the Big 4 Bridge in Louisville. Both projects have repurposed former railway bridges for recreation and have been huge draws for residents and tourists alike. Our Broadway Bridge is a fraction of the size of these projects and is manageable if the city, county and state can work together for a solution.
So how do we pay this? It will take some creative combination of city investment, grants and private donations. The bridge project should also be considered as part of the new TIF district since it will serve as a vital piece of infrastructure.
Failure to save the Broadway Bridge would be a huge opportunity missed for Frankfort.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.