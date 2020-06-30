Jake Banta

Jake Banta narrowly defeated fellow Democrat Tracy Hopper in the race to fill the Franklin County Jailer seat vacated by Rick Rogers last fall.

Banta has been serving as jailer since his appointment to the position in September.

He pointed to his experience as the difference with voters.

"We ran a really positive and clean campaign, and I'm proud of that," Banta said, "but I think experience was the difference. Ms. Hopper ran a good campaign and she worked hard, but I think it came down to I have 19 years in this line of work."

Banta’s 5,496 votes (44%) edged Hopper’s total of 4,650 (37%). Richard Sandifer was third with 1,868 votes (15%) and Ben Gash, who pulled out of the race, was last with 387 votes (3%).

Banta will face Republican Wes Culbertson in November. 

November's winner will serve two years to complete Rogers' vacated term.

"I had no plans on running," Banta said. "I was going to fulfill my term, go back to being a police officer and finish my career.

"I fell in love with the staff (at the jail)," he added. "I really like helping people, and some of these are people at their lowest point.

"A lot of people encouraged me to run. I had to learn about the political part of it, but the staff is the main reason I wanted to run. The Republican candidate is a good friend of mine and works for me. I'm looking for a more laid-back campaign."

