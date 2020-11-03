Jake Banta was appointed as Franklin County jailer last fall.
On Tuesday he won the election for jailer and will serve two years to complete the vacated term of Rick Rogers.
Banta, a Democrat, defeated Republican Wes Culbertson 14,579 votes to 10,428, or 58% to 42%. Tuesday’s results are unofficial because the Franklin County Clerk’s Office is waiting on more than 300 votes from ballots that were mailed out but haven't been returned. That number isn’t enough for Culbertson to catch Banta.
“I’m happy with the campaign,” Banta said. “Me and Wes work together, and we both ran a clean race. We were friends before, we were friends during, and we’re going to be friends after the race.
“I’m proud of the campaign and my team and the support we had.”
Banta said Culbertson was the first of the two to decide to run for jailer.
“Wes decided when we were on a fishing trip,” he said. “We fish together, work together, and we made a pact that before, during and after the campaign we could stay friends.”
The Franklin County Fiscal Court recently voted to refurbish the Franklin County Jail and improve other county buildings for more than $4.86 million. Energy Systems Group is the company approved for an energy savings performance contract with the county.
“Wes is our maintenance man, and he’s a main part of that program,” Banta said. “He’s been working side by side with the group on the program.”
Banta has projects he’d like to see implemented as jailer, but the improvements loom large.
“I’d like to try and get some classes started at the jail,” he said, “but the energy savings program is going to be huge next year. This could keep the jail going for another 15 to 20 years.
“It’s rough. I’m not saying it’s not safe, but it’s old. Fiscal court voted unanimously for this, and I couldn’t be happier they decided to do that.”
