Layne Wilkerson holds a slim 110-vote lead over Tommy Haynes in Frankfort’s mayoral race.
Wilkerson garnered 5,834 votes (50.5%), while Haynes received 5,724 (49.5%) according to an unofficial count from County Clerk Jeff Hancock reported on Tuesday night.
With only 331 mail ballots outstanding — and Hancock saying that he expects around 10% of those to be received before the Friday deadline — it is possible, though perhaps unlikely, that Haynes can make up the difference.
Wilkerson said Tuesday night that he was “cautiously optimistic” about the result. He also noted how rare such a close result may be.
“Statistically, I don’t think it’s ever been this tight,” Wilkerson said. “I knew it was going to be close, but I’m glad to be on this side of it. Anything can happen, so I’m cautiously optimistic.”
The last mayoral race in 2016 ended up being decided by a thin margin, with Frankfort Mayor Bill May defeating then-Commissioner and former Mayor John Sower by just 149 votes. Sower called for a recanvass, though it yielded the same result.
Despite Hancock’s 10% projection, the county clerk was quick to make no promises regarding his projections about the 331 outstanding mail ballots during a Frankfort Plant Board Cable10 broadcast on Tuesday night.
“Those 331 votes that are out there could definitely determine what happens,” Hancock said. “Nothing is official tonight. There are 331 different possibilities out there … . I expect very shortly by (Nov.) the 6th, unless we have cure issues, we ought to be able to get all the results finalized and have answers for you on whether or not people want to recanvass.”
If Hancock’s election night projection of 10% return on those ballots is correct, only around 33 additional votes will be received. He added later Tuesday night that he did not know what proportion of those 331 outstanding ballots were city residents, therefore able to vote in the commission race.
Haynes did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday night.
