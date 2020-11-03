Vote

Here are the running results for the Constitutional Amendment 1 (120 of 120 counties reporting):

Statewide results

Yes — 1,135,511 votes (63.26%)

No — 659,417 votes (36.74%) 

Franklin County results

Yes — 13,929 votes (68%)

No — 8,229 votes (32%)

