Here are the running results for the Constitutional Amendment 2 (120 of 120 counties reporting):

Statewide results

No — 1,257,087 votes (69%

Yes — 565,780 votes (31%)

Franklin County results

Yes — 7,100 votes (32%)

No — 15,325 votes (68%)

