With the last few ballots in, all unofficial results for Franklin County’s 2020 general election have been tallied.
Two close races — the fourth spot for city commission as well as the mayor’s race — remain unchanged.
Leesa Unger won the fourth and final spot on the commission by a margin of eight votes, while Layne Wilkerson won the mayoral race by 113 votes.
Wilkerson, a financial adviser and political newcomer, beat former Commissioner Tommy Haynes 5,858 to 5,745 for the highest office in the city.
Unger defeated Rosen 4,252 to 4,244. Also elected to the city commission were incumbent Katrisha Waldridge, Kyle Thompson and Kelly May.
The official count for Franklin County, which according to County Clerk Hancock will remain unchanged from the current count, will be submitted to the state Tuesday.
Rosen told The State Journal that she would seek a recanvass given the tight margin of Unger’s victory.
Haynes conceded the mayoral race to Wilkerson on Friday.
As of Friday, 21 city ballots were in need of being “cured,” meaning that signatures either had an error or were omitted, according to Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock. Two of those ballots were confirmed by Monday evening, and neither of them affected the city results.
Rosen acknowledged previously that the last six recanvasses requested by city candidates — which included Commissioner John Sower’s 149-vote loss to Mayor Bill May in 2016 — did not change the results.
“I suspect it won’t change, but it’s just an arithmetic thing, so it’s not too taxing for them to do it,” Rosen said.
If officially requested by Rosen, the recanvass of those results will take place on Thursday, according to Hancock.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.