Election Headquarters 2020

Voters waited in line cast early in-person votes. (Austin Horn | the State Journal)

With the last few ballots in, all unofficial results for Franklin County’s 2020 general election have been tallied.

Two close races — the fourth spot for city commission as well as the mayor’s race — remain unchanged. 

Leesa Unger won the fourth and final spot on the commission by a margin of eight votes, while Layne Wilkerson won the mayoral race by 113 votes.

Wilkerson, a financial adviser and political newcomer, beat former Commissioner Tommy Haynes 5,858 to 5,745 for the highest office in the city.

Unger defeated Rosen 4,252 to 4,244. Also elected to the city commission were incumbent Katrisha Waldridge, Kyle Thompson and Kelly May.

The official count for Franklin County, which according to County Clerk Hancock will remain unchanged from the current count, will be submitted to the state Tuesday.

Rosen told The State Journal that she would seek a recanvass given the tight margin of Unger’s victory.

Haynes conceded the mayoral race to Wilkerson on Friday.

As of Friday, 21 city ballots were in need of being “cured,” meaning that signatures either had an error or were omitted, according to Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock. Two of those ballots were confirmed by Monday evening, and neither of them affected the city results.

Rosen acknowledged previously that the last six recanvasses requested by city candidates — which included Commissioner John Sower’s 149-vote loss to Mayor Bill May in 2016 —  did not change the results.

“I suspect it won’t change, but it’s just an arithmetic thing, so it’s not too taxing for them to do it,” Rosen said.

If officially requested by Rosen, the recanvass of those results will take place on Thursday, according to Hancock.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription