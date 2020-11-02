The stars could be aligning for Daniel Fister, a Republican who has twice run unsuccessfully for state House District 56, to finally get a win.
Woodford County — the largest constituency in the district and Fister’s home county — is trending Republican, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell held a rally in Versailles on Monday with Fister and U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky..
According to veteran journalist and political columnist Al Cross Fister is presumed the favorite by many.
However, Cross said that the fate of the seat isn’t so certain given Fister’s challenger: Lamar Allen.
Cross said that a trend in television ads by Fister and Republicans could provide some insight as to how close Republicans might view the race.
“While a lot of people logically rated Fister as the favorite of that race, it’s been interesting to see that Allen has come under attack in TV ads,” Cross said. “I don’t think the Republicans would be attacking him unless he was a threat to win that race. There haven’t been too many races in which Republicans have put up these attack ads.”
Allen is a 32-year-old teacher in Fayette County, part of which is in the district that also covers all of Woodford County and southeastern Franklin County. If elected, he would become the youngest Black member in the state House. The seat is currently held by Rep. Joe Graviss, D-Versailles, who is giving it up to run for the state Senate.
Allen previously told The State Journal that he would possibly be the youngest Black representative in Kentucky history.
Fister leads Allen in the money race by early $40,000. As of Oct. 21, he had raised more than $83,000 for the general election. Allen logged $44,300 in that timeframe.
Their donor profiles differ somewhat, with Fister receiving more from his party’s caucus campaign committee — $36,000 — than Allen. Allen has received funding from diverse sources across the state and nation.
Allen has taken money from a combination of big names in local politics and donors from the other side of the country. He recently received a pair of $2,000 donations from two major Silicon Valley investors: Arthur Rock and Laurene Powell Jobs.
Jobs is the widow of Apple founder Steve Jobs.
“Allen has the sort of profile that would appeal to a donor like that. He’s a young, black educator,” Cross said. “There’s something to be said for bringing up younger people in the political process.”
But Allen’s donor list also features some notable names in area politics, particularly in Woodford County.
Jennifer Chandler, wife of former U.S. Rep. Ben Chandler of Versailles, gave Allen $250. The current mayor of Midway, Grayson Vandegrift, chipped in $200.
An elementary schoolteacher, Allen also got a $2,000 boost from the nonprofit Leadership For Educational Equity.
Allen’s biggest expenses in the general election have been payments to his campaign staff and yard signs.
Fister’s most recent slate of donors includes a $2,000 donation from the prominent Louisville law firm Frost Brown Todd.
He’s also received several donations from members of the Kain family, which owns the Jack Kain Ford dealership in Versailles. Jack Kain himself gave Fister $1,500.
