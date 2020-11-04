Editor's note: This story was updated at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 4 with additional vote totals and the results of Fister's previous races for District 56.
The third time was a charm for Daniel Fister.
Fister, a Republican from Versailles, captured the House District 56 seat Tuesday on his third time running for the office.
Fister defeated Democrat Lamar Allen of Lexington, garnering 12,405 votes, or 52.6%. Allen finished with 11,177 votes.
According to journalist and Kentucky political commentator Al Cross, Fister is the first Republican to win District 56 in its current configuration.
“I think it was a whole lot of things that came into play,” Fister said when asked what resonated with voters during this campaign. “The economy, the COVID virus, a lot of things. It’s like a perfect storm that came together.”
District 56 consists of Woodford County and parts of Franklin and Fayette counties. Fister carried Franklin County by 44 votes, 2,061 to 2,017.
Fister also carried Woodford County with 8,575 votes to Allen's 6,358 votes. Allen won 61.3% of the votes in Fayette County with 2,802 and Fister captured 1,769 votes.
In his previous races, Fister lost to James Kay by 19 percentage points in 2016, and Graviss defeated Fister by 15 percentage points in 2018.
Fister said that the economy was the issue that mattered most to voters he met on the campaign trail.
“COVID, other than being an inconvenience, they didn’t talk about that much,” he said. “The big thing was the economy, unemployment and the backlog there, losing jobs, businesses being shut down. It was what happened to them or what they were afraid would happen to them.”
Fister ran for the seat that was vacated when Democrat Joe Graviss decided to run for the state Senate District 7 seat.
“This was a hard-fought campaign, and State Representative-elect Dan Fister deserves to be congratulated for this victory,” said Mac Brown, chairman of the Republican Party of Kentucky, in a written statement. “He worked hard to make his case to the voters of House District 56. As a business leader and a farmer, Rep.-elect Fister is the right choice for his constituents in Fayette, Franklin and Woodford counties — and he’ll be a great voice for them in Frankfort.”
Fister said what he’d like to accomplish as a state representative hasn’t changed.
“It’s the same as when I first ran,” he said. “I want to bring some common sense to Frankfort, to listen to the voters and represent the people in my district. I want to create jobs, make life better for us and our children and grandchildren.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.