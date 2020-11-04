Franklin County ended Tuesday’s general election with a voter turnout of just over 65%. Based on State Board of Elections data, that percentage makes Franklin County ninth highest in the state for voter turnout thus far.
There’s a chance that number increases when more results are announced Friday given a number of outstanding mail ballots and potential signature cures.
“I think the voters did a good job,” Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock said. “There’s always room for improvement, but I think they did a pretty good job.”
While the number of outstanding mail ballots was 331 on Tuesday night, Hancock said that had shrunk to 310 by Wednesday, with 21 more ballots received. Of the initial 331, Hancock estimated that around 33 — or 10% — of would come in by Friday, the deadline for them to be counted.
Also new on Wednesday: Hancock reported that his office had 36 ballots that needed "signature cures," a process in which a voter is offered the opportunity to fix a missing or erroneous signature. The County Clerk’s Office has reached out through multiple channels to those voters, who have until Friday to fix their ballots.
Hancock said he would not release results of the additional mail ballots until Friday evening around 6. Official results will be available Monday.
“I hope to be able to have some type of answer for you all some time around 6 o’clock on Friday,” Hancock said, “… but everything will be unofficial until Monday.”
Currently, the fourth and final Frankfort City Commission spot is in limbo, as Anna Marie Rosen and Leesa Unger were tied with 4,231 votes each based on Tuesday night’s unofficial results.
The top two commission spots, taken by incumbent Katrisha Waldridge and Kyle Thompson, are mathematical locks. Third-place finisher Kelly May is highly likely to win a spot on the commission, holding a 160-vote lead over Rosen and Unger.
The mayor’s race is also extremely close but appears unlikely to flip, given that Layne Wilkerson leads Tommy Haynes by 110 votes. Wilkerson garnered 5,834 votes (50.5%), while Haynes received 5,724 (49.5%).
The last mayoral race in 2016 was decided by a similarly tight margin, with current Frankfort Mayor Bill May defeating then-Commissioner and former Mayor John Sower by just 149 votes. Sower called for a recanvass, though it yielded the same result.
If candidates in any local election want to request a recanvass, Hancock said that they must do so by 4 p.m. Tuesday. If a recanvass is performed, it will be done in front of the candidates on Thursday, Nov. 12, Hancock said.
