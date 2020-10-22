The State Journal and Together Frankfort will host a Frankfort mayoral candidate forum Tuesday evening.

The forum, featuring candidates Tommy Haynes and Layne Wilkerson, will be held virtually via Zoom videoconferencing platform. The forum will start at 6:30 p.m. Attendees should register in advance at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_OvZXDSgDRQef-LbHq5rX6Q

After registering, citizens can submit questions they'd like to hear the candidates answer.

State Journal Publisher Steve Stewart will moderate the forum.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription