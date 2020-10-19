Mayoral candidate Layne Wilkerson didn’t even know that a billboard was put up along the West Frankfort Connector with his face, campaign logo and a message of endorsement until a friend texted him about it last week.
“I just heard about it last night… and I had no idea what they were talking about,” Wilkerson said. “Billboards were not something my campaign was going to do.”
Wilkerson said he appreciates any support, but was confused because the billboard was not paid for by his campaign.
Integrity for Frankfort, the only Political Action Committee (PAC) involved in municipal politics in Frankfort, paid for it.
In response to a State Journal question in the Spring primary, Wilkerson said that he would not accept campaign funding from such PACs. Technically, the PAC acted on its own and did not contribute to Wilkerson's campaign.
The PAC was formed in 2018 by a group of citizens intent on bringing fresh perspectives to city politics after being critical of the sitting commission.
It spent around $3,750 in 2018’s general election partially in support of current Commissioners Eric Whisman and Katrisha Waldridge. The group publicly celebrated Whisman and Waldridge’s victories on its Facebook page.
Now, Whisman and Waldridge are political rivals, and have frequently been at odds with each other in city commission meetings, particularly in the wake of former City Manager Keith Parker’s controversial firing.
Integrity for Frankfort isn’t backing either of them this year, and has spent a combined $3,000 on billboards to Lamar Advertising for Wilkerson and commission candidates Leesa Unger and Anna Marie Rosen, according to IFF Treasurer Jim Daniel.
Daniel said that the billboards were meant to be a surprise for the candidates.
“We are just a small ad hoc group of citizens trying to make a difference in our community’s future,” Daniel said. “The story is not us; it is the fine candidates that we are supporting.”
Both Waldridge and Whisman confirmed that they had not been contacted by IFF this year.
The billboards for Wilkerson, Unger and Rosen went up just as early in-person voting began last week.
Like Wilkerson, Unger said that she had no idea about the billboard until a friend reached out to her about it.
"I was pretty much hysterically laughing for about 30 minutes trying to figure out (who put it up),” she said. “I don’t know a lot about the group, but I felt honored that they chose me and a couple others to put on a billboard."
According to the Kentucky Registry for Election Finance (KREF), Wilkerson has raised nearly $40,000 this election cycle. Unger raised just over $4,000 in the primary and said that she intends to raise or spend less than $3,000 in the general. Rosen raised almost $16,000 in the primary — almost $13,000 being her own money — and has given herself $3,000 so far in the general.
Per records shared by Daniel, the billboards for Wilkerson and Unger — whose billboard is up on East Main Street near Kentucky State University — each draw around 40,000 weekly views.
Rosen’s billboard, per those records, receives around 100,000 each week.
A former member of IFF, Rosen said that she dropped from its ranks when she decided to run for office this year. IFF previously supported Rosen when she was chair of the Frankfort Plant Board and voiced criticisms of the sitting commission’s decision to vacate former Vice Chair Walt Baldwin’s seat and replace Rosen.
According to a 2018 report, Anna Marie’s husband Richard Rosen was a contributor to the PAC.
Anna Marie said that she appreciated the support from the group, and defended it from potential criticism — PACs, especially Super PACs, have come under fire in recent years for circumventing traditional election finance regulations.
“It’s a small group,” Anna Marie Rosen said. “Some people look at PACs negatively… This is just a PAC. It’s not a Super PAC. I think they can do good things. They’re just saying: this is a good candidate. check them out.”
Current Commissioner Scott Tippett, when he announced that he was not running for re-election earlier this year, criticized the influence such PACs might be able to exert on local politics.
”I am concerned about the rise of political action committees, as well as wealthy individuals, and their ability to concentrate large sums of money into our local, nonpartisan elections, just as they do nationally,” Tippett wrote. “This is extremely troublesome. These donors may be well-intentioned; or they could be trying to force an extreme ideological agenda (right or left).”
Of the group’s previous decision to support Whisman and Waldridge, Rosen said that the group strongly supported both candidacies at the time but did not foresee the contention that has taken place between them in the current commission.
“We even talked about doing a joint billboard with two of them,” Rosen said. “… we thought they both represented strong positive things for the city. They have not worked together, though, and I think that’s what’s so discouraging about what’s happened lately with this commission.”
Daniel said that IFF has made sure that it hasn’t coordinated with any of the candidates it supports.
Financial reports obtained through KREF indicate that in the second and third quarters of 2020 IFF did not raise any money with the exception of compiling interest on bank accounts.
Daniel would not say who exactly contributes to IFF, but confirmed that the PAC does not intend to spend any more money this election cycle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
”I am concerned about the rise of political action committees, as well as wealthy individuals, and their ability to concentrate large sums of money into our local, nonpartisan elections, just as they do nationally,” Tippett wrote.
Weak tea! Scotty Tippett’s whine is muted by the facts, as usual. In his last election two years ago, that he is now serving out, IFF spent a total of >$8,000 on Waldridge’s and Whisman’s campaigns COMBINED! According to the tabulatio ”I am concerned about the rise of political action committees, as well as wealthy individuals, and their ability to concentrate large sums of money into our local, nonpartisan elections, just as they do nationally,” Tippett wrote. According to the tabulations conducted by the staff at the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance, records indicate that Tippett spent $17,758 during the primary, and an additional $13,533 for the General election, with $20,000 being his OWN money. He led all commission candidates in spending for that year, with John Sower coming in second with a total of approximately $27,000 for both the primary and general.
So I think that the “ ”I am concerned about the rise of political action committees, as well as wealthy individuals, and their ability to concentrate large sums of money into our local, nonpartisan elections, just as they do nationally,” Are safe from our little political action committee for another cycle at least! Nice try Scotty, but we gotcha!
Do as I say! Not as I do! By golly!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.