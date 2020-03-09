Ben Nolan.jpg

Ben Nolan 

A candidate many deemed "too young" to run for a seat in the state legislature has dropped out of the race. 

The Secretary of State’s Office confirmed to The State Journal on Monday that Ben Nolan, 23, has withdrawn from the state House District 56 race. 

Nolan made waves when he announced his candidacy because he will not turn the minimum age of 24 until 15 days after the Nov. 3 general election. 

Nolan, a Frankfort resident, graduated from Franklin County High School in 2015 and owns his own concrete polishing business. 

In order to run for state representative in Kentucky, the candidate must be at least 24 years old at the time of the election.

Nolan's withdrawal leaves two Democrats running for the District 56 seat, which is being vacated by current Rep. Joe Graviss, D-Versailles. The remaining candidates are Lamar Allen and Bob Gibson.

The Democratic primary is May 19. The candidate who receives the most votes will face Republican Daniel Fister in the general election on Nov. 3.

District 56 covers Woodford County and parts of Franklin and Fayette counties. Graviss is giving up the seat to seek the state Senate seat being vacated by Julian Carroll, D-Frankfort.

The State Journal contacted Nolan, but he did not respond to request for comment by press time.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription