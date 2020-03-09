A candidate many deemed "too young" to run for a seat in the state legislature has dropped out of the race.
The Secretary of State’s Office confirmed to The State Journal on Monday that Ben Nolan, 23, has withdrawn from the state House District 56 race.
Nolan made waves when he announced his candidacy because he will not turn the minimum age of 24 until 15 days after the Nov. 3 general election.
Nolan, a Frankfort resident, graduated from Franklin County High School in 2015 and owns his own concrete polishing business.
In order to run for state representative in Kentucky, the candidate must be at least 24 years old at the time of the election.
Nolan's withdrawal leaves two Democrats running for the District 56 seat, which is being vacated by current Rep. Joe Graviss, D-Versailles. The remaining candidates are Lamar Allen and Bob Gibson.
The Democratic primary is May 19. The candidate who receives the most votes will face Republican Daniel Fister in the general election on Nov. 3.
District 56 covers Woodford County and parts of Franklin and Fayette counties. Graviss is giving up the seat to seek the state Senate seat being vacated by Julian Carroll, D-Frankfort.
The State Journal contacted Nolan, but he did not respond to request for comment by press time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.