FCRJ

Franklin County Regional Jail 

The following results are from in-person voting on Tuesday.

Thousands of early voting and absentee ballots have not yet been counted. Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock expects full results to be available June 30 due to the high volume of mail-in ballots.

The mail-in ballot count is higher than previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hancock told The State Journal on Tuesday that these numbers represent less than 10% of all ballots cast. He does not believe these numbers will indicate who will advance to the general election.

Franklin County Jailer (Democratic, one candidate advances)

Jake Banta 430

Tracy Hopper 444

Richard Sandifer 207

For all of Tuesday's results for Franklin County, click here.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription