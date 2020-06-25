Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock was hesitant to say Thursday exactly how many ballots were cast in Franklin County for Tuesday's primary election.
However, Hancock said he will have that answer at 10 a.m. Tuesday when the results are announced on Frankfort Plant Board Cable 10 and on Facebook Live at facebook.com/fewpb
Frankfort Plant Board Communications Director Cathy Lindsey said the plant board is still working out all the details, but candidates will be invited to attend the announcement at the Old Frankfort Plant Board building on West Second Street. Due to COVID-19 social distancing regulations, the general public is asked to watch the results from home.
Tuesday's primary results in Franklin County and across the commonwealth are delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a large volume of absentee ballots that were cast over several weeks.
Due to health and safety concerns, Gov. Andy Beshear pushed back the primary election date from May 19 to June 23. He also worked with the State Board of Elections and Secretary of State Michael Adams to allow every registered voter to vote by absentee ballot. Typically, voters have to meet certain criteria to qualify for an absentee ballot.
There were three polling locations open in Franklin County on Tuesday: the old Frankfort Plant Board building on West Second Street along with Franklin County and Western Hills high schools.
In 2019, there were 44 polling locations in Franklin County.
Earlier this month, Hancock said 14,000 registered voters in Franklin County either voted early in-person or by mail leading up to Tuesday’s primary.
According to state voter registration data, 38,933 people were registered to vote in Franklin County as of June 4. In 2016, 14,403, or 40.1%, of Franklin County’s 35,936 registered voters voted in the primary election.
Hancock said Tuesday's election went smoothly.
"It went really well with the short amount of time that we had to plan and get this entire election put together," Hancock said.
For those worried about whether or not there are issues with their absentee ballot, Hancock said absentee ballots with issues are being set aside and voters will be contacted. Voters will have a chance to correct the issue so their vote can be counted.
"If we haven't contacted you, your ballot is fine," Hancock said. "No need to call us, we'll call you."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.