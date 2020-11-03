Franklin County voters took to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in the pivotal general election, which will reshape city government and perhaps the highest office in the land. But for several voters, civic duty drew them to the voting booth.
“I like to vote,” said Lindsay Weese after casting her ballot around 9:30 a.m. at Hearn Elementary School with her two children in tow.
“I also want to set a good example,” she said, adding that it was the first time she has brought her children along.
Before the polls opened at 6 a.m. there was already a line forming at Franklin County High School, according to pollworker Charles Pearl.
“For the first 40 minutes the line was out the door,” he told The State Journal, adding that he expected another rush around lunchtime.
And while a steady stream of voters entered FCHS to cast ballots, Pearl said it wasn’t nearly as busy as usual.
“I think early voting really helped,” he said.
It was a sentiment shared by Kelly Everman, who helped out with early-in person voting at Franklin County Election Headquarters for the past three weeks.
“We’ve been averaging 550 voters a day with several days over 600,” she said. “On Monday, we had 679.”
Everman also served as a pollworker at Hearn Elementary on Tuesday and was impressed with the turnout.
“There was a 20-minute wait when the polls opened and they were lined up in the dark,” she added.
After the early bird and before-work rush, voters had about a 5-minute wait at times.
“We’ve got a good system and good folks working together,” Everman said.
Midday
At the polling places for Magisterial Districts 4 and 6 — Peaks Mill Elementary and Westridge Elementary, respectively — wait lines were relatively slim.
Poll workers at both schools reported no wait times exceeding 35 minutes, with the longest waits coming right when polls opened at the pre-work hour of 6 a.m.
“The line has not been long, but it's been steady,” one poll worker at Peaks Mill noted.
Poll workers at Westridge characterized the in-person election day votes as a “steady trickle.”
Voters of varying ages, parties and regions of Franklin County spoke with The State Journal about what motivated them to get to the polls on Tuesday. All of those who agreed to be interviewed at Westridge and Peaks Mill said that the presidential race was a key motivating factor.
For 25-year-old Felix Klemens, the president’s appointments to the Supreme Court — which heavily affect application of the law as it relates to social issues — played a major role.
“I’m LGBT, and I want someone who's not for taking away my right to just be,” Klemens said. “This is a huge election, and there needs to be some changes … . I wasn’t about to say that I didn’t try.”
She drove to the polls with friends Jessica Taylor and Natasha Hurley, both of whom agreed about the importance of the national race.
All three said they voted Democrat for national and state-wide offices. None of the trio could recall who they voted for in the city commission or mayoral races, with Felix thinking they likely left those options blank.
Of 13 voters interviewed at Peaks Mill and Westridge, six said they lived within the Frankfort city limits. Of those six, only one said that they could remember who they voted for in either the commission or mayoral races.
Taylor Bochantin, a 23-year-old contractor, said that she cast a vote for city commission candidate Harry Carver.
At both Peaks Mill and Westridge, Carver’s signs — along with incumbent Eric Whisman's — dotted the entryways to the polling places.
Social issues also drove Chiquita McLeod to the polls. She said she was motivated by the country’s current “racial issue.” She said that she voted Democrat down the ticket.
"The world is crazy right now,” McLeod said. “... I need someone who can get people to come together."
President Trump also drew a fair number of supporters to the polls on Tuesday, as his campaign emphasized Election Day turnout.
Ronnie and Mary Mullins, ages 65 and 60, took their 6-year-old, Cheyenne, to the polls at Westridge. When asked what motivated them to vote on Election Day, Mary said that they wanted to make sure their vote counted, and they wanted to wait to make sure they knew the candidates’ positions.
They both went for Trump and other Republicans down the ballot.
“I think the economy is a big issue,” Ronnie said. “Same with energy. Some people are trying to move away from natural gas.”
Ronnie said that he is a registered Democrat but has voted Republican for several years now.
Sixty-year-old Donnie Woodson said that he was “Republican all the way,” adding that he’s always made sure to go out and vote.
Mike Lewis, 61, and his sister Rosetta Miller, 59, said that they were both Trump supporters and voted Republican straight through.
"He (Trump) is a cool guy, and he's a good guy too," Lewis said, laughing.
"Well, we hope he is,” Miller said.
Late afternoon
Voters were waiting at Collins Lane when the polls opened, but when people arrived at 3:30 p.m. there were no lines.
"It's been pretty steady all the way through," poll worker Bill Marshall said.
"It was wonderful, a great experience," Mark Mitchell said after voting at Collins Lane.
Michael Dahill was keeping an eye on all the races, but he was particularly interested in the presidential race, "because of what's happening in this country," he said.
Dahill voted for Trump.
"He's honest," Dahill said. "He's done more for this country than has been done by any other president in the last 15 years. He's held true to his word, and he's not a boughten politician."
At Western Hills, Jennifer Purvis voted but not along party lines.
"I'm not Democrat or Republican," she said. "I vote for who has the ability to make good changes."
Purvis, who arrived at Western Hills a little before 5 p.m., wasn't worried about voting in person on Election Day.
"I figured so many people voted in the last two weeks that I could come over here after work and get in and out," she said.
That might not have been the case earlier in the day.
"We've been kind of busy," said Cindy Arflack, a poll worker. "We had a line this morning at 6 (when the polls opened).
"We've had a lot of first-time voters, and not just 18-year-olds, but what one person called grown adults. It's been really neat to see new voters today."
This was the first time Arflack had worked at a polling place.
"People have been very appreciative and very pleasant," Arflack said. "They've said thank you for your work, thank you for doing what you're doing, thank you for taking the time out to do this."
