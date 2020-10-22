Frankfort City Commission candidates have, on average, spent and raised far less money this year than their counterparts did two years ago.
Six of the eight candidates reported to the Kentucky Registry for Elections (KREF) that they intended to neither spend nor raise more than $3,000 during the general election. That’s the threshold for candidates having to publicly report their contributions and expenditures.
In 2018, seven commission candidates raised around $95,500 combined for their campaigns. With only 11 days until the Nov. 3 election this year, eight candidates have reported collectively raising just under half that amount — around $47,000.
Only newcomer Harry Carver has raised more than $3,000 during the general election campaign, according to KREF records, with $6,532 raised. He is second only to Anna Marie Rosen in terms of total funds raised and he has garnered the highest reported total of individual campaign donations by a significant margin.
All told, Carver has received 147 individual itemized contributions, mostly from residents of Frankfort. Notable contributors include fellow Realtor and interim Downtown Frankfort Inc. (DFI) Executive Director Rene’ True, who’s given $175; former Franklin County Magistrate Fred Goins, $100; and Franklin County Commonwealth's Attorney Larry Cleveland, $99.
Rosen, former chair of the Frankfort Plant Board, has raised the most money: $18,842 in the primary and general election campaigns combined. Nearly $16,000 of that has come from herself, per KREF.
Rosen, Leesa Unger and mayoral candidate Layne Wilkerson have all received indirect support in the form of billboards purchased by local Political Action Committee (PAC) Integrity for Frankfort.
Though only Carver has raised enough money to be obligated to report his receipts and expenditures for the general election thus far, Rosen and incumbent Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge have filed some receipts and expenses publicly with KREF.
The two incumbents on the ballot — Waldridge and fellow incumbent Commissioner Eric Whisman — have both raised and spent significantly less than they did in their 2018 campaigns.
In 2018, Waldridge and Whisman each raised over $9,000.
Whisman reported $1,249 in the primary this year, while Waldridge has raised $2,463 between her primary and general campaigns.
In the general election, Waldridge has received $250 and $200, respectively, from former City Manager Keith Parker and Joe Hancock, co-owner of Whitehead-Hancock Plumbing. Waldridge cast one of two opposing votes when the city commission fired Parker in August.
Political newcomers Diane Strong and Kelly May reported spending less than $3,000 for both the primary and general election campaigns.
May said earlier this month that he had only spent $1,600 on campaign signs.
Strong, who has said previously that she is not printing flyers or campaign signs due to concerns about their environmental impact, said that she’s only spending around $500 during the general election.
“I don’t think you should have to have lots of money or access to lots of money to get elected,” Strong said. “It should be possible for everyone.”
Kyle Thompson, who ran for mayor and fell short in 2012, and Unger both raised over $4,000 in the primary but said they intended to spend less than $3,000 in the general election.
Mayoral update
Layne Wilkerson still leads Tommy Haynes in the money race by a margin of more than $20,000, though they both raised similar amounts in the latest 15-day reporting period, with neither exceeding $3,000 in that timeframe.
Haynes has drawn the monetary support of several established names in Frankfort politics of late — Frankfort Plant Board Chair John Cubine gave $75, City Commissioner John Sower contributed $250, and Goins gave $100.
The biggest boost came from former City Commissioner Robert Roach, who gave $1,000 to the Haynes campaign.
Wilkerson raised $2,900 total in the 15-day period, with $250 boosts from Realtor and appraiser Marshall Flynn and environmental activist and Envision Franklin County President Chris Schimmoeller.
