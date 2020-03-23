Ben Gash.png
Ben Gash 

Franklin County Regional Jail Capt. Ben Gash has withdrawn from contention for jailer in the June Democratic primary.

Gash, a longtime employee responsible for commissary and information technology at the jail, announced in November that he would run for the office, but he bowed out on Monday.

“I have met a lot of great people and learned a lot about politics,” he said in a written statement to The State Journal. “All of this has shown me, I’m not a politician.

“I know without a shadow of a doubt that I am the most experienced person for the job and that I can lead the jail successfully, but sometimes experience doesn’t mean a thing in politics.”

Gash has worked at the jail for the past 10 years and owns Gash Home Improvement, a small local business. He attended Kentucky State University and graduated from Eastern Gateway Community College.

Originally from Shelbyville, he and his wife, Lauren, moved to Frankfort a decade ago. The couple has two children.

“I know that I have given it my all, but as the race developed it became clear that some doors are not meant to open and other doors will open in due time,” he added.

Democrats running for jailer are current interim Jailer Jake Banta, Tracy Hopper and Franklin County Constable Richard Sandifer. Wes Culbertson is the only Republican running for jailer. 

The primary election has been postponed to June 23.

