Franklin County Regional Jail Capt. Ben Gash has withdrawn from contention for jailer in the June Democratic primary.
Gash, a longtime employee responsible for commissary and information technology at the jail, announced in November that he would run for the office, but he bowed out on Monday.
“I have met a lot of great people and learned a lot about politics,” he said in a written statement to The State Journal. “All of this has shown me, I’m not a politician.
“I know without a shadow of a doubt that I am the most experienced person for the job and that I can lead the jail successfully, but sometimes experience doesn’t mean a thing in politics.”
Gash has worked at the jail for the past 10 years and owns Gash Home Improvement, a small local business. He attended Kentucky State University and graduated from Eastern Gateway Community College.
Originally from Shelbyville, he and his wife, Lauren, moved to Frankfort a decade ago. The couple has two children.
“I know that I have given it my all, but as the race developed it became clear that some doors are not meant to open and other doors will open in due time,” he added.
Democrats running for jailer are current interim Jailer Jake Banta, Tracy Hopper and Franklin County Constable Richard Sandifer. Wes Culbertson is the only Republican running for jailer.
The primary election has been postponed to June 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.