Here are the responses from state House of Representatives 56th District Democratic candidates. The district includes Woodford County and parts of both Franklin and Fayette counties. The winner of the Democratic primary will face Republican Dan Fister in November.
Although Ben Nolan will be on the primary ballot, he withdrew his candidacy in March after deciding not to challenge the state's age requirements to run for office. Nolan, 23, will turn 24 after the Nov. 3 election.
Lamar Allen
Age: 32 years old
City: Lexington
Occupation: I'm an educator and currently a STEM teacher at Yates Elementary School.
Educational background: I earned a Bachelor of Science in Community and Leadership Development (Agricultural Communication) from the University of Kentucky. I earned my master’s of Teaching and Learning (K-6) from Lipscomb University and I'm currently a Ph.D Educational Leadership student at University of the Cumberlands.
Previous elected offices: None
What reforms, if any, would you support to protect state employee pensions?
Modernizing our tax code will alleviate pain on our middle class and lowest earners, while creating the revenue necessary to fully fund our state employee pensions. This includes closing corporate loopholes and taxing services in which our surrounding states currently tax. This also includes decoupling the estate tax from the federal program for estates worth more than a million dollars.
I propose a reduction of rates for our middle and low income earners and the creation of a new bracket for the highest income earners. This should be in conjunction with taxable revenue opportunities like recreational marijuana and expanded gaming.
Name one area of state spending that should be reduced and why.
This is a critical time for all Kentuckians. We have continuously made spending cuts and have likely exacted irreversible damage. We need federal dollars to stop the impending pain of mass unemployment in a slowing economy. Corrections funding has increased 15.9% faster than the state's budget since 2016. I propose we stop mass incarcerations in Kentucky, and focus on rehabilitation for drug users and skill development for our formerly incarcerated. Not only is this immediately cost-effective; it provides redemption for Kentuckians. It decreases the funding needs for corrections and boosts the taxable revenue potential of former inmates.
What is the first bill you would introduce if elected?
The commonwealth has made a promise to every state employee regarding their pension. Children deserve the highest quality education possible — regardless of their zip code. Furthermore, it is unconscionable that many Kentuckians don't have health care. We are in the midst of an economic crisis that prevents the commonwealth from holding up its end of the deal.
I propose reintroducing a bipartisan bill for expanded gaming. This would provide at least $550 million of taxable revenue to Kentuckians. This bill will be a massive first step to meeting our budgetary needs and providing essential and critical care for every Kentuckian.
If you could pick one legislative committee to serve on, which would it be and why?
I would pick the Education Committee. As a lifelong educator who proudly serves in our most impoverished communities, I understand the impact education has on a family for generations. It’s important that educators are represented in this process. More importantly, it’s necessary that individuals working with children are on the frontlines of policy.
Our public education system is the backbone of Kentucky and a pathway out of poverty. We don’t have the luxury of getting public education wrong in the commonwealth. I will promote educational equity and craft policy with the perspective of an educator. I will put children first.
Who is your role model and why?
My parents are my role models. My mother and father were high school graduates from one of the poorest communities in the U.S. They sacrificed to provide a quality living for their family and did everything in their power to provide a safe environment for my brothers and I. They reminded us that anything is possible with a high quality work ethic, determination and education.
Bob Gibson
Age: Just turned 50 on May 29.
City: Versailles
Occupation: Twenty-six-year educator with 12 years as a teacher, seven years as an assistant principal and seven years as a CIO (chief information officer). All but one year in the Woodford County School System.
Educational background: Graduated from Centre College in 1993 with a Bachelor of Arts in History and Secondary Teaching Certification. Acquired a Rank II in Special Education and a Master of Arts in Educational Leadership from EKU. The MA was completed in December 2006.
Previous elected offices: No elected offices held in the past. I did serve as the chairperson for the Woodford County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors in 2017 and 2018.
What reforms, if any, would you support to protect state employee pensions?
First, it must be understood that a pension is a promise. I would be interested in reviewing all suggested reforms that members and others suggest to determine whether I would support any of them or not.
As I currently see it, reforming the current pension system isn’t the issue. The issue is finding additional revenue in order to support the public employee pension programs. One reform I would suggest is restricting all lottery-generated funds to education so that districts have more money for their budgets, as well as providing more revenue for educator pension programs.
Other areas to generate additional revenue would be to legalize sports wagering and medical marijuana. Both can be taxed.
Finally, our future starts with our students so it is vital to have the best educators working with them daily. This is best achieved by providing certified and classified educational staff lifelong security through strong pension programs.
Name one area of state spending that should be reduced and why.
The state budgets currently have a revenue issue more so than a spending concern as the budgets have been tightened over the years. Kentucky will not save itself by cutting needed programs and agencies. There are certainly areas that can be examined to better streamline funding needs, but our major need is to generate more revenue. This needs to be accomplished by incentivizing businesses to start or move to Kentucky all the while paying their fair share of taxes.
What is the first bill you would introduce if elected?
One of the great aspects to living in the 56th District is that our local governmental bodies have all passed fairness ordinances. Now it is time for the state to do the same. I would be proud to introduce legislation to legally eliminate discrimination in the commonwealth.
If you could pick one legislative committee to serve on, which would it be and why?
I would certainly be proud to serve on any education committees as I have spent 26 years in the profession. I would also be interested in serving on the local government committee, as I have enjoyed attending city council meetings and fiscal court meetings in Franklin and Woodford counties over the last year.
Who is your role model and why?
This is a tough question due to having many role models on the national and local levels. The national models I have gained value from include John F. Kennedy, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., President Obama and more.
Locally, former teacher and basketball coach Gene Kirk has mentored me on paying attention to every detail before proceeding with a task. But the most influential person in my life has been my mother, who instilled in me community values and helped shape my passion for education and its importance. In addition, my mother successfully ran a small business where she showed me the value of having a strong work ethic. It is so great to live in a community where I have been positively influenced by so many.
(1) comment
I like Lamar , although the “ decoupling the estate tax “ confused me ( which is easy to do) .
Lamar needs to note that agricultural land needs to be conserved and the owners of that land wanting to pass it down to the next generation, need exemption from estate tax - if the decoupling statement is pertaining to that. Most agricultural land ( farming) operations / owners are not with the top of those that are wealthy $$$ in the Nation.
