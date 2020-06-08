In advance of the June 23 primary election, The State Journal is asking candidates running for local and General Assembly seats to complete a short questionnaire.
Here are the responses from state Senate 7th District Republican candidates. The district includes Anderson, Franklin, Gallatin, Owen and Woodford counties.
The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Joe Graviss and independent Ken Carroll in November.
Cleaver Crawford
Age: 46
City: Lawrenceburg
Occupation: Logistics specialist at Amazon
Educational background: Anderson County High School and the University of Kentucky
Previous elected offices: N/A
What reforms, if any, would you support to protect state employee pensions?
Criminal justice reform. Our costs to incarcerate individuals continues to increase. Instituting justice reform could save the state millions.
What is the first bill you would introduce if elected?
I would like to introduce a bill that would introduce a financial literacy program in schools and in extension office classes.
If you could pick one legislative committee to serve on, which would it be and why?
The Agriculture Committee. I would like help the farmers of Kentucky and help pass a law that would allow farmers to raise, process, package and sell their crops and livestock directly to the consumer.
Name one area of state spending that should be reduced and why.
The state welfare system. The COVID crisis has caused an extreme strain on the welfare system, so we should concentrate on getting these people back to work, and with the help of my financial literacy program, help get even more people away from welfare and into the workforce.
Who is your role model and why?
John Walsh, creator of America's Most Wanted. He is proof that one man with a purpose can stand up and effect real change in this world.
Katie Howard
Age: 67
City: Lawrenceburg
Occupation: Retired business executive
Educational background: Bachelor of Arts in English, Denison University, Granville, Ohio
Previous elected offices: President, Anderson County Republican Women
What reforms, if any, would you support to protect state employee pensions?
If the pension system is not reformed now Kentucky will face either bankruptcy or massive tax increases. There must be full transparency and accountability within the Pension Board, holding them accountable for their performance. We need realistic assumptions based on years worked and life expectancy, to understand the true burden we are facing. In addition, for future workers, the formula for pension calculation relative to years worked, sick days and compensation must be reexamined.
What is the first bill you would introduce if elected?
I think it would be unwise to pick out a target bill without guidance from Senate leadership, without knowing my assigned committees and without input from local citizens. I will not make promises I cannot fulfill. I am interested in examining the dozens of tax credits and other incentives that limit the ability of the state to collect much-needed revenue. We need a process to reexamine these giveaways on a regular basis because dollars are leaking through our state coffers. When the tax incentive was signed into law assumptions were made on the benefit that would be received. Are we still receiving those benefits?
If you could pick one legislative committee to serve on, which would it be and why?
Education — We put much emphasis on bringing high-paying jobs to the state, developing our workforce, and making sure post-secondary education is available for all. But if kids cannot read and write, and our test scores don’t prove it, we are not going to attract high-paying jobs.
The field of education is ripe for transformation and innovation. A new model could deliver education to more kids and adults, when they are ready, at a much more affordable price. And we can marry that with the social and soft skills development that we know children need. I hope to be able to influence that reinvention.
Name one area of state spending that should be reduced and why.
Realigning Kentucky statewide elections with federal elections would save the state and counties more than $15 million per election cycle and has the added benefit of increasing voter turnout in state races. Unfortunately, Senate Bill 3 did not make it through the House in 2020, but we can still enact this money-saving measure.
In addition, there are thousands of state regulations that restrict small businesses, limit entrepreneurs and represent government overreach into the lives of individuals, families and local communities. These regulations cost taxpayers real dollars in oversight and enforcement, as well as limit the growth and potential of businesses.
Who is your role model and why?
All four of my grandparents immigrated to the United States through Ellis Island around the turn of the last century, escaping persecution and unrest. They came as teenagers with just a few dollars in their pockets. My grandfather worked multiple jobs during the Great Depression, trying to save to build a house for his growing family. He bought the lumber a few pieces at a time and slept by it at night to make sure it wasn’t stolen. Because of their hard work and strong family values, they lived the American dream.
Adrienne Southworth
Age: 32
City: Lawrenceburg
Occupation: Entrepreneur — Music performance and instruction, graphic design, photography, weddings and events
Educational background: Bachelor of Arts in Marketing & Management, Louisiana Baptist University
Previous elected offices: None
What reforms, if any, would you support to protect state employee pensions?
A top priority is to stabilize our pension system by sealing the leaks where money has been flowing out unaccounted for, and then directing all resources to fund it at higher and higher levels to make up for lost time. This includes reducing debt service and prioritizing "essential" services, which includes pensions.
What is the first bill you would introduce if elected?
Redistricting reform. We must redraw lines after every census, which is this year, but lines seem to get drawn to favor politicians rather than the people supposed to be represented. I propose a similar requirement as the Supreme Court districts have, which includes geographically consolidated areas and fewest cut counties/cities possible.
If you could pick one legislative committee to serve on, which would it be and why?
While the Appropriations & Revenue Committee may not be the "fun" one that I know like the back of my hand (Judiciary), it is likely the one I would need to pick because so few people understand the scope of government and my Executive Branch experience will not be duplicated anywhere in the entire General Assembly.
Name one area of state spending that should be reduced and why.
Education administration particularly at the state level chews up an inordinate share of education funding, while teachers and students continue to struggle along at the local level. I believe our funding levels are more than adequate to provide high quality education, but are not being allocated to the correct beneficiaries.
Who is your role model and why?
My life motto was a direct quote from Congressman Ron Paul, when I asked how he got anything done in Congress. His reply, and my motto: "Everybody is your friend on something, nobody is your friend on everything." This has proven true in my 12 years of public service both as a grassroots organization leader in legislation and later as an Executive Branch employee.
I’m amazed at the spectrum of people I have worked with to accomplish great things when I look through the stereotypical lens, but through my personal lens they are all people and we share human values that transcend mental/educational divides.
Calen Studler
Age: 43
City: Frankfort
Occupation: Real estate broker and certified residential appraiser
Educational background: Public schools and some college credited courses
Previous elected offices: None — 2018 Republican nominee for Kentucky House District 57
What reforms, if any, would you support to protect state employee pensions?
I believe reform is too strong of a word. The problem is funding. I don’t believe in taking benefits away from any existing employee as Senate Bill 151 did in 2018, which was passed in an unconstitutional manner. I believe in alternative revenue streams to be directed into the public pension systems such as expanded casino gambling (which needs a constitutional amendment) and sports betting (which does not need a constitutional amendment). Both of these are highly supported in our district. Three of my opponents have already stated their opposition (Katie, Adrienne and Linda https://www.commonwealthpolicycenter.org/voter-guides/). As a child of a merit state employee I understand the importance of this issue not only to our state but the devastating impact of its potential failure upon people of this district. State employees need a strong voice in the majority party.
What is the first bill you would introduce if elected?
I would pass a repeal of 65.948. This law states that “a governmental agency shall be considered the equitable owner of any personal or real property leased under KRS 65.940 to 65.956.” This statute is in direct violation of Section 170 of the Constitution of the Commonwealth Of Kentucky, which states, “There shall be exempt from taxation public property used for public purposes.”
This directly impacts Frankfort and Franklin County budgets by the loss of property tax revenue from P3 projects, specifically the 300 Building on Sower Boulevard and the Mayo-Underwood Building.
If you could pick one legislative committee to serve on, which would it be and why?
There are several I would be interested in such as Banking and Insurance, Appropriations and Revenue, and Licensing, Occupations, and Administrative Regulations, but the winner of this seat must be a voice for the many government employees in this district on the State and Local Governments Committee.
Name one area of state spending that should be reduced and why.
We are already at bare-bones levels. Our problem is lack of revenue, which I have discussed briefly above concerning pension funding. We don’t have enough money to fund the necessities as it is. Any candidate saying otherwise doesn’t really have a grasp on the state budget at all.
We should focus on additional revenue streams rather than more cuts. There are always areas of improvement and I believe in spending the taxpayers’ money wisely, however due to COVID-19 this has only heightened people’s awareness for additional revenue.
Who is your role model and why?
I would have to say both of my parents, Mark and Holly Studler. In today’s day and age when divorce is so prevalent, I am fortunate to have two parents that are still married. My parents have brought me up in church and being the son of a preacher has given me the Christian values I try to live by every day.
My father has also started two local businesses that are still open today in downtown Frankfort (Edward D. Jones and Raymond James). He gave all of this up to go into full-time ministry while I was in school. Being the son of a preacher was not always steak and lobster, as you can imagine. My parents never gave me any money to get started in life, but they did give me an incredible work ethic and biblical values, which guide my conscience daily.
Linda Thompson
Age: 69
City: Frankfort
Occupation: Cosmetologist/business owner
Educational background: Glasgow High School GED, Glasgow School of Cosmetology
Previous elected office: None
What reforms, if any, would you support to protect state employee pensions?
Ensure a disciplined approach to requiring responsible payments into the system.
Allow public employees more flexibility and portability with their retirement plan similar to that offered in the private sector.
Correct imbalance due to people living 16 years longer than when the plan was created.
What is the first bill you would introduce if elected?
SB 9, the Born Alive Protection Bill.
If you could pick one legislative committee to serve on, which would it be and why?
Economic Development and Tourism. My tenure serving on the Kentucky Tourism Development Financial Authority Board inspired me with a vision of endless opportunities for Kentucky tourism and economic development. In four years KTDFA approved a half-billion dollars of tourism expansion in Kentucky.
Name one area of state spending that should be reduced and why.
Generally, and in the long run, we ought not to be cutting spending, but building the economy to increase taxable income and sales tax. We have cut budgets to the bare bones just to make ends meet. However, I recognize COVID-19 brings this question into the short term.
Who is your role model and why?
Unequivocally, President Ronald Reagan. Peggy Noonan says it best in her essay “Character Above All.”
“A President doesn’t have to be brilliant. Harry Truman wasn't brilliant, and he helped save Western Europe from Stalin. He doesn't have to be clever; you can hire clever. White Houses are always full of quick-witted people with ready advice on how to flip a senator or implement a strategy. You can hire pragmatic, and you can buy and bring in policy wonks. But you can't buy courage and decency, you can't rent a strong moral sense. A president must bring those things with him."
President Reagan brought back our spirit and our sense of optimism.
For all of this and much more, Ronald Reagan will forever hold a place of high esteem in my heart.
