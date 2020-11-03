Here are the running results for the state House 56th District (3 of 3 counties reporting):

• Districtwide results

Daniel Fister (Republican) — 11,621 votes (52.2%)

Lamar Allen (Democrat) — 10,639 votes (47.8%)

• Franklin County results

Daniel Fister (Republican) — 2,061 votes (51%)

Lamar Allen (Democrat) — 2,017 votes (49%)

