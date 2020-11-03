Derrick Graham (copy)

Derrick Graham

 LRC Public Information Office

Here are the running results for the state House District 57:

Derrick Graham (Democrat) — 13,163 (61%)

Gary Stratton (Republican) — 8,286 (39%)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription