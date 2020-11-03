Derrick Graham (copy)

Derrick Graham has been serving as state representative for the 57th District since 2002, and he’s keeping that position for another two years.

Graham, a Democrat, won reelection Tuesday, capturing 13,163 votes while Republican Gary Stratton, in his first race for public office, finished with 8,286 votes.

“People say, ‘I don’t know why you’re running so hard,” Graham said. “I don’t take anything for granted. I want people to see that I work hard, and I want to keep my name out there.

“I’m grateful to be given another chance to serve.”

Tuesday’s results are unofficial, with over 300 ballots mailed out by the Franklin County Clerk’s office still not returned, but the margin is too large for Stratton to overcome.

Stratton, an associate professor of economics and finance at Kentucky State University, describes himself as a conservative Republican.

“I love to see people have success and seeing everybody have the knowledge they need to be successful,” he said. “I’ll keep working on that.”

Graham, who has been in leadership positions for about half of his tenure in the House, is currently the Minority Caucus chair.

He sees several items of importance looming for the General Assembly.

“We have to come up with a budget,” he said. “We only get a one-year budget this year and it’s usually biennial. We’re dealing with COVID, and we need to find new sources of revenue for the next couple of years with the pandemic and everything.

“Another item we need to add to the list is dealing with the retirement system.”

