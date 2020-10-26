With only one week until the Nov. 3 general election, voting in Franklin County is well underway and proceeding without any hiccups, according to Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock.
Hancock said that Franklin County paced the state in voter turnout during this summer’s primary with around 52% turnout — just under 20,000 votes total — and that he hopes to see around 75% turnout when all votes are tallied.
“I think Franklin County should always want to lead the state in voter turnout,” Hancock said.
As of Monday, the county is already closing in on that primary turnout mark, with more than 9,000 mail ballots having arrived, or roughly three-quarters of the 11,500 mail ballots requested.
Between mail and early in-person ballots, Hancock said that the office has tallied about 18,000 engaged voters thus far — that number includes roughly 2,300 requested mail-in ballots that the office has yet to receive.
Hancock said that he did not have records of votes cast by party.
The clerk’s office is averaging 550 early in-person voters per day at the election headquarters on West Second Street next to City Hall, he said.
Early in-person voting is open on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and this Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Hancock added that while it’s difficult to predict, he is expecting around 7,000 voters to cast their ballots on Election Day.
For voting in person, the election headquarters will be open that day. Polling locations in each of Franklin County’s magisterial districts — all of which are schools — will also be available on Election Day.
In order of magistrate districts, the polling places for Nov. 3 are as follows: Collins Lane Elementary, Hearn Elementary, Franklin County High School, Peaks Mill Elementary, Western Hills High School and Westridge Elementary.
While the deadline to register to vote in the 2020 election has passed, Hancock reminded those registered to remember to vote — the earlier, the better.
“Voter participation has been great,” Hancock said. “And if you want to avoid lines, we recommend you come on in and vote before Nov. 3."
Polls on election day will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
The results
As of now, there are two nights when Hancock’s office plans to release results:
• Unofficial results on election night, Nov. 3, which will include all results from in-person ballots — early and on Election Day — as well all mail-in ballots counted up until that date.
Hancock said that he expects those results, while not totally complete, to be “a pretty close to accurate final result.”
• On Nov. 10, official election results will be posted. Hancock noted two important dates between Nov. 3 and the 10th: Nov. 6 is the last day his office will accept mail-in ballots regardless of postmark, and Nov. 9 is the last day to finalize signature cures on ballots.
"Signature cures" refers to the process of allowing voters to fix ballots sent in with missing or mismatched signatures.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.