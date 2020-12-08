This year’s election was an exception to several rules — or, at least, longstanding ways of operating. In an effort to drive participation during a pandemic in which many people might fear to leave their house to physically go to a polling place, counties across the country and state of Kentucky adjusted.
Those adjustments will likely lead to lasting changes in how elections are conducted across Kentucky — including Franklin County — if the desires of Kentucky county clerks are met.
According to Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, an overwhelming majority of county clerks want to keep the measures introduced in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including early in-person voting, centralized voting locations where any county resident can vote, and so-called "signature cures" of questionable mail ballots.
According to a Kentucky Today report, the results of Adams’ office questioning 115 of 120 county clerks is as follows:
• 79% want to keep in-person early voting.
• 92% support keeping “vote centers” (centralized locations where any county resident can vote) if on a voluntary basis by county, and 63% support vote centers being required.
• 70% favor keeping a signature cure process for absentee ballots, giving voters a chance to correct errors with their ballots.
• 89% support keeping the absentee ballot request portal, where voters can apply online and have an absentee ballot mailed to them.
Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock said that he is in favor of all of the above, though he stressed that the state needs to step in to fund those mechanisms if it wants voters to have similar options next election cycle.
“I think it’s so important that the people of Franklin County have the option to choose how they vote even when the pandemic is not present,” Hancock said. “The most important part of that is funding. We can’t expect the county to continue to fund without the state’s help … . If the legislature wants the options, they also need to fund them.”
Hancock said that in the future there will likely be more polling places than there were this year, when there was one in each magisterial district and an election headquarters adjacent to City Hall.
There likely won’t be as many as there have been in years past, though.
While there were 37 polling places prior to 2020, Hancock said he expects there to be about 12 in upcoming cycles.
With the 2022 election cycle being a ways off, none of that is set in stone, according to Hancock, but he mentioned the possibility of having two voting centers in each magisterial district — one being closer to town and the other being more rural.
“I really thought the six locations of schools in each district worked really well,” Hancock said. “But I would be remiss not to say that I want to get out into our rural areas, back into our Owenton Road, Swallowfield, Stamping Ground, Bald Knob — places like that.”
Hancock’s office recently received a more than $500,000 grant from the Center for Technical and Civic Life that could help the county print out ballots for any voter regardless of what voting precinct they visit.
In the 2020 general election, Franklin County had a 65.34% voter turnout.
A chief focus of Hancock’s will be finding a home for an “election headquarters” or “voting center” where all residents can vote similar to what the county did with the old Frankfort Plant Board building this year.
“Between now and the 2022 election cycle I will be looking for a temporary place for that, much like the old Plant Board Building if it's still available, or something of that nature.” Hancock said.
