Layne Wilkerson will be the next mayor of Frankfort.
The 47-year-old financial adviser has defeated Tommy Haynes, a former city commissioner, who has fallen short of Wilkerson by less than 1% of the vote.
Wilkerson received 5,858 votes to Haynes' 5,745 — a 113-vote margin.
Those results are still unofficial, as there remain 21 potential ballots to be counted. Those potential ballots were submitted with signature errors or omissions.
Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock said that his office had reached out to those voters via mail, email and phone calls. Those voters have until 4:30 p.m. Monday, when the clerk's office closes, to prove that their ballots were lawfully cast.
The last mayoral race, in which current Mayor Bill May defeated Commissioner John Sower, ended in a similarly close result. May won by 149 votes, and Sower later called for a recanvass, which did not change the result.
Compared to the first batch of results reported on Tuesday night, Wilkerson's margin of victory grew from 110 on Tuesday night to 113.
"I'm conceding that I'm second place," Haynes said Friday. "I would hope my campaign team does not recommend I do that (ask for a recanvass) ... . I'm a numbers guy, and looking at the last six recanvasses where there were no changes, it just does not seem feasible."
Haynes and Wilkerson both said they were unsurprised by the close race, and congratulated each other for their work on the campaign trail.
"I thought the race would come to 100 votes one way or the other," Haynes said. "Sometimes you win and, well, I would never call myself a loser, but I got second place in a two-man race."
Wilkerson, now the unofficial mayor-elect, said that he was "grateful" for the result. He added that he didn't think there was anything he or Haynes could have done better on the campaign trail.
"I knew this race was going to be close, of course, but wow," Wilkerson said. "It's astonishing to have that many votes and that little separation. I’m fortunate and grateful to be on this side of it, but I’ve got to give a hat’s off to Tommy. He ran a great campaign."
Wilkerson said that before he takes office in January he would focus on getting "up to speed" in preparing to be mayor.
"The next 60 days, I've blocked that out in my mind to learn as much as I can," Wilkerson said. "In light of the COVID-19 situation too, to make sure that I'm prepared along with the interim City Manager and Emergency Management Director Tommy Russell to make sure I can hit the ground running there."
Haynes wished the best for Wilkerson and the rest of city government going forward.
"I think they’ll do a great job because we have to," Haynes said. "Too much is dependent on it. Getting through this pandemic first, then the economic crisis and the racial divide after that. Bringing Frankfort together still has to happen."
"Since I know we did everything we could, I’m not concerned at all. I wish Layne the best in bringing his team together, and if you ever need any sidebar conversation, I’m available.”
