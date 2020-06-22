Vote in Tuesday’s primary election

Vote. Tuesday is the primary election. Polls are open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s primary election results may not be available until June 30.

Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock told The State Journal on Monday that there are still thousands of mail-in ballots to be counted and he doesn’t want to publish the results until every vote is counted.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, Gov. Andy Beshear pushed back the primary election date from May 19 to June 23. He also worked with the State Board of Elections to allow every registered voter to vote by absentee ballot. Typically, voters have to meet certain criteria to qualify for an absentee ballot. 

Absentee ballots should be postmarked no later than Tuesday or dropped off by 6 p.m. at the old Frankfort Plant Board building on West Second Street. Voters can also cast ballots in-person at that location from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Franklin Countians can also vote Tuesday at Franklin County High School, 1100 E. Main St., and at Western Hills High School, 100 Doctors Drive, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

